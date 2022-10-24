Gordon Ramsay goes to Spain with Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordon Ramsay goes to Spain with Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 7:55 pm
Gordon Ramsay will head to Spain with celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix for a new series of their road-trip show.

The 55-year-old celebrity chef, known for Hell’s Kitchen, is searching for the best seafood, wine and tapas the country has to offer in Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Road Trip.

The trio will ride in an RV across Andalusia and Galicia while cooking Spanish food, tasting jamon, and doing flamenco dancing.

“Here. We. Go. Again! Vamos! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain,” said Ramsay.

“Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay, dios mio (Oh my God)!”

ITV promises bromance and bickering in equal measure as part of the “unmissable culinary adventure”.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, said: “We can’t wait to get back on the road with the viewers’ favourite trio, Gordon, Gino and Fred, for another unmissable culinary adventure.

“We have a few surprises planned to ensure that this will be a trip to remember, Spain won’t know what’s hit it!”

Two special episodes of the programme are due to air over the festive period.

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Unseen will serve up never-before-seen action from across earlier road trip episodes.

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Viva Espana returns in early 2023.

