James Bye set to perform lifts never seen before on Strictly

James Bye and Amy Dowden have revealed they are set to perform lifts that have “never been done on Strictly before” during Saturday evening’s Strictly Come Dancing live show.

The EastEnders actor and his professional partner made it through to week six of the BBC One dance competition after they impressed viewers with their special foxtrot, which paid homage to the beloved BBC soap opera.

Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, 38-year-old Bye gave audiences a taste of what to expect from their upcoming Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker.

Bye told presenter Rylan Clark: “Loads of lifts.

That moment when you're first through to Week Six! What a reaction from James and Amy 😱 #Strictly @jimmybye @dowden_amy pic.twitter.com/F8bJ3IkNkX — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 23, 2022

“So we’ve not had a chance yet, whenever we’ve done a dance, one of your (Dowden’s) feet has to be on the floor.

“Whereas now, two feet, in the air, we’ve got some big lifts coming in. I’m scared.”

Dowden, 32, said: “Yeah, I mean, some of these lifts have never been done on Strictly before…

“And they are risky, they really are.”

To which Bye added: “For you, yeah. Not for me, I’ve got two feet on the floor at all times, I’m safe and sound but Amy is upside down, she’s going over my shoulder, yes, scary.”

On Saturday, Bye performed the foxtrot to Julia’s Theme, the show’s alternative version of the classic EastEnders theme song.

Backdropped by a set of the show’s Queen Vic pub, Bye and his partner glided gracefully to secure a score of 26.

With fellow cast members in the audience, Bye became emotional as he said it was a “dream” to present his show on the dancefloor.

Tonight the red light of doom shines on Molly and Carlos 😢 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/esaq2O8EOh — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford said she had to “hold back some tears” after finding herself in the dance-off during Sunday evening’s results show.

The singer and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist found herself up against comedian Jayde Adams after failing to impress the audience and judging panel with her school-themed couple’s choice routine.

Speaking on It Takes Two alongside her professional partner Carlos Gu, 21-year-old Rainford said: “That was tough.

“I definitely had to hold back some tears because I was like ‘No! I’m having so much fun! This can’t be my last dance’.”

Despite receiving a score of 30 from the judging panel – the couple’s lowest score of the series so far – Rainford and Gu made it through to the upcoming Halloween week after defeating Adams, 37, in the dance-off.

During the Halloween week live show on Saturday, Rainford and Gu will perform an Argentine tango to Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.