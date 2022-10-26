Sue Cleaver and Olivia Attwood among stars rumoured for I’m A Celebrity line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sue Cleaver and Olivia Attwood among stars rumoured for I’m A Celebrity line-up

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 11:24 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 3:06 pm
Sue Cleaver (Ian West/PA)
Sue Cleaver (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood and radio DJ Chris Moyles have been pictured arriving in Australia, sparking speculation they are among the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The celebrity reality show is returning to its original jungle location after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap opera since 2000, was spotted touching down at Brisbane airport in pictures shared by the Mirror.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Olivia Attwood (Ian West/PA)

Her arrival followed after Love Island and TOWIE star Attwood and Radio X DJ Moyles were also pictured at the airport.

The forthcoming series, which is launching on November 6 according to the Mirror, will see a new batch of famous faces undertake challenges and trials to secure food and treats for the group and avoid being voted out by the viewers.

ITV has not yet confirmed any of the contestants in the new line-up, saying they will do so in due course, with the launch date of the series, November 6 at 9pm, confirmed by the broadcaster on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Show – London
Chris Moyles (David Parry/PA)

On Monday, the Australian set for the show was closed for 24 hours following reports of severe flooding in the area.

A spokeswoman for ITV told the PA news agency: “We closed site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle.

The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV from November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri (PA/Ian West)
Andrew Le Page gets sign language tattoo for Love Island girlfriend Tasha Ghouri
Sir Trevor McDonald is one of four famous faces who will guest host Countdown next month (Channel 4/Countdown/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald among stars to host Countdown for show’s 40th anniversary
Gary Lineker has criticised Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Ian Walton/PA)
Lineker criticises Foreign Secretary over advice to LGBT football fans in Qatar
BBC Breakfast studios (Dan Walker/PA)
BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine
Stormzy has admitted he became ‘depressed and withdrawn’ while making his debut album, which he described as a ‘super heavy’ experience (Matt Crossick/PA)
I became depressed and withdrawn while making my debut album, says Stormzy
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault (Robyn Beck/AP)
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week
Emma Thompson arriving for the World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson surprised with letter written by late father from BBC archive
James Bye and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
James Bye set to perform lifts never seen before on Strictly
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Sue Cleaver (Ian West/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented