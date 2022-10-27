Sir Cliff Richard to star in festive BBC special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Cliff Richard to star in festive BBC special

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 4:23 pm
Sir Cliff Richard (John Walton/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard (John Walton/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard will perform Christmas hits and celebrate his long career in a one-hour special for the BBC.

The 82-year-old singer will be joined by “special guests” during the festive episode set to be broadcast on BBC Two, the corporation announced.

Cliff At Christmas, filmed at the recently restored St John-at-Hackney Church, will see the performer talking to Sara Cox at the Abbey Road Studios before performing a mixture of Christmas classics, new songs and his best-loved hits both solo and in collaboration.

Sir Cliff said: ”I remember as though it was yesterday, the three series (each containing 13 shows) that I did for the BBC in the 70s. I loved every moment of them.

“Now I’m really looking forward to the Christmas show that they have asked me to present, with the aid of some friends, this December 2022.

“My Christmas wish? That you will enjoy our show. Christmas greetings to you all.” 

Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted content, said: “We are enormously excited to welcome Sir Cliff Richard to the BBC this Christmas – with his inimitable voice and charm there’s no one better to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

The TV special comes a month after Sir Cliff announced he is to release his first dedicated Christmas album in nearly two decades.

The album, titled Christmas With Cliff, will launch on November 25 and feature 13 Christmas classics and new festive songs.

Sir Cliff has enjoyed UK chart success with his previous festive songs, with Mistletoe And Wine bagging the coveted Christmas number one slot in 1988, and Saviour’s Day taking the title in 1990, according to the Official Charts Company.

In 1960, with backing band The Shadows, the song I Love You was the Christmas number one.

