Towie star Billie Faiers announces arrival of third child

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers has given birth to her third child.

The reality TV personality announced the news with an Instagram post showing her holding the newborn to her chest.

Confirming the baby had arrived on Friday, the 32-year-old wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl. 02-12-22. We are so in love with our precious little darling.”

Faiers already has eight-year-old daughter Nelly and five-year-old son Arthur with her husband Greg Shepherd.

Fellow Towie stars Mario Falcone and Billi Mucklow were among those sending their congratulations.

Former Love Island contestants Maura Higgins and Shaughna Phillips also commented, with the latter describing it as “the best news”.

Within an hour, her post had been liked nearly 300,000 times.

Faiers announced she was expecting in June, writing alongside a holiday family photo: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.”

She and her sister Sam have starred together in ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, which followed the ups and downs of their family lives.