Peter Kay pays ‘huge thank you’ to fans at his first comeback shows

Peter Kay has paid a “huge thank you” to fans who attended the run of shows which kicked off his first live comedy tour in 12 years.

The gigs at the Manchester AO Arena were the first in a mammoth arena tour spanning from December to late 2023.

His first performance last Friday saw him brought to tears after he received a rapturous standing ovation which lasted several minutes.

A message from Peter Kay… pic.twitter.com/erYPCVcrGI — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 7, 2022

He wrote on Twitter: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester. It was incredible to be a part of such a happy experience.

“Everybody deserves a bit of joy. Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!!”

The comedian, 49, also teased a “big announcement” being made on Sara Cox’s BBC Radio 2 drivetime show shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

He is due to visit locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin, with the run ending in late 2023 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Peter Kay announces a monthly London residency at @TheO2 has been added to his national arena tour! Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLhByF pic.twitter.com/Y5ANdjU2CB — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 9, 2022

Kay, from Bolton, has been largely out of the spotlight in recent years.

He returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then 20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

There was also a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley – who was filling in after Graham Norton left the station – about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

He also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.

Kay cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.