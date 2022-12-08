Romesh Ranganathan: I didn’t want to ruin The Weakest Link with my hosting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Romesh Ranganathan says he was anxious about becoming the host of The Weakest Link because he “didn’t want to ruin it”.

The comedian said he “didn’t really see myself as a quiz show host” but had been excited because the show was a “massive thing”.

He replaced no-nonsense quizmaster Anne Robinson as the host of The Weakest Link in December 2021.

Speaking on The One Show ahead of the start of his second series as host, Ranganathan said: “I didn’t really see myself as a quiz show host.

“When I talked to the BBC about doing it obviously you’re excited because The Weakest Link is like a massive thing.

“But I just thought…I didn’t want to ruin it. That was what I was worried about.

“Even my wife when I got the call going ‘we’re thinking about you hosting The Weakest Link’.

“I said to her that I might be hosting The Weakest Link and she said ‘you?!’ She goes, ‘they think you’d be good for it?’ and I went, ‘yeah, I think they (do)’.

He added: “She’s not watched it.”

The new series of The Weakest Link returns to BBC One on December 17.

Famous faces including BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, Westlife singer Brian McFadden and actress Ruby Wax, are among the famous faces who will also take part in a new celebrity version of the show.