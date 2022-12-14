Mary Berry reveals how she uses a sleeping bag during her Christmas meal prep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mary Berry reveals how she uses a sleeping bag during her Christmas meal prep

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 12:28 pm
Mary Berry (Yui Mok/PA)
Mary Berry (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Mary Berry has revealed she wraps her Christmas turkey in a sleeping bag after it is cooked to keep it insulated while she has drinks before the big festive meal.

The former Great British Bake Off judge, 87, has written more than 80 cookery books during her career where she shares her tips and new recipes for every season.

Appearing on former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett’s podcast Dish, she explained some of her more unusual Christmas cooking methods.

She said: “I roast the turkey at home, and I’ve learned not to overcook it. So many times, even I have overcooked it.

Graham Norton Show – London
Mary Berry (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“This time I’m cooking it without foil, I shall cover it with foil once it’s done, then I shall put some tea towels over the top.

“I’ve got an old sleeping bag that’s got no zip and I put that over the top in the corner of the kitchen and then I shall take that in the back of the car to Annabel’s (Dame Mary’s daughter).

“Once you take it out of the oven, it goes on cooking. And so you want to insulate that.

“I shall pop it in the back of the car inside its sleeping bag and we’ll be having drinks and lots of jollity until we need to carve it.”

As part of the BBC’s festive programming, she will be hosting Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, due to air on December 19, where she reveals more of her tips for the Christmas feast.

She will also be joined by Hartnett, former MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti and TV star Rylan Clark, introducing the latter to Brussels sprouts during the special.

Dame Mary appeared on the Great British Bake Off for seven years alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

She ended her time on the show after it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc, Mary Berry and Sue Perkins arriving for the 2013 Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, London
Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc, Mary Berry and Sue Perkins arriving for the 2013 Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Reflecting on her stint on the hit baking competition, she said: “I did seven years and loved every minute of it.

“The idea from Anna Beattie will always be good, it’s a brilliant format.

“It’s encouraging everybody to bake. And we had such fun: Mel and Sue and Paul and me, we used to play cards when there was downtime, all funny jokey things.

“And of course, it was a godsend during Covid for those who, particularly young people, who were cooped up in Covid, they could actually bake and do things.”

She added that she always tried to give some “positive thoughts” to the bakers no matter what happened.

“If something goes down in the middle, the person who’s cooked it is so upset, and it didn’t do that when they were at home,” she said.

“As a judge, if I come along and say, ‘But the flavour of that is quite something, you put a little bit more lemon than everybody else and it is perfect.’ I don’t want tears.”

Following Bake Off’s move to Channel 4, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters, with Hollywood joined by Dame Prue Leith as a judge.

Toksvig was later replaced by comedian Matt Lucas, who completed three series before announcing last week that he was stepping down from the role due to other scheduling commitments.

Dish, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, is available on all podcast providers now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented