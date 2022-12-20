Clive Myrie will return to Ukraine on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Clive Myrie will return to Ukraine on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 12:03 am
Clive Myrie during filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC (Matt Crossick/PA)
Clive Myrie during filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC (Matt Crossick/PA)

BBC broadcaster and Mastermind host Clive Myrie will return to Ukraine to speak to the people he met at the beginning of Russia’s invasion into the country.

The 58-year-old, who has reported on the ground from countries across the world, found himself reporting for BBC News from the roof of a hotel in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv when the war broke out.

He told Saga magazine that he had expected to anchor the news and leave when he flew into a peaceful Kyiv on a £29.99 Ryanair flight on what became the day before the invasion.

Sunday Morning
Sergey Nikiforov, spokesman for President Zelensky of Ukraine being interviewed by host Clive Myrie via video link on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning (Jeff Overs/PA)

“I did not think Putin would do it, I couldn’t see what he had to gain,” Myrie said.

Speaking of his experience, he said: “There were lots of shells and missiles coming into an area 16km north of our position. The hotel was shaking, the windows were rattling. It was scary.

“Sometimes we had only pasta and ketchup. There were a couple of days when I just ate throat sweets because I didn’t want the pasta and ketchup. The adrenaline was keeping me going anyway, I was pumped up.

“You didn’t sleep. You’d be woken by the air-raid sirens of the Tannoy. If there was intelligence of an attack you’d sleep with your boots and flak jacket on and your helmet next to your pillow in case you needed to run out.”

The BBC journalist was famously interrupted by an air-raid siren during a live broadcast from Kyiv with chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet, which saw the pair having to rush and put flak jackets on.

Screengrab from BBC of Clive Myrie and Lyse Doucet wearing flak jackets during a broadcast from Kiev in Ukraine (BBC)

Myrie made the journey back to the UK after 10 days in Ukraine, escaping through Moldova and Romania.

He said: “I will be going back for the anniversary, to talk to some of those people I met at the beginning of the war.

“I hope it will be over, but I’m not sure how it can be. I don’t see either side backing down.

“I saw my parents a couple of weekends ago and they were saying ‘We’d rather you didn’t go back. We don’t want you to go.’

“They’ve never got used to it. But I hope they trust my judgment and that I’m not going to do anything stupid. And that, hopefully, I’ll come back home.”

Mastermind
Mastermind host Clive Myrie (William Cherry/Press Eye/BBC/PA)

Myrie’s rise to popularity really took hold when he began presenting the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall before taking over from John Humphrys on Mastermind this year.

Speaking of the BBC quiz show, Myrie said: “I’m thoroughly enjoying it. I feel comfortable in the chair now in a way that I certainly didn’t when I started, because I’m filling huge shoes.

“I hope I encourage the contestants to be their best and not be frightened, although the set-up is intimidating.”

Myrie also revealed he turned down the opportunity to appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year, which was won by wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal on Saturday night.

He added: “When I said no, I didn’t say never. I think that for a moment my day job requires a certain level of seriousness.

“If I paraded around in a sparkly top, you might find it a bit tricky to take seriously what I say when I’m in a warzone.”

Myrie’s latest project involves him exploring his love of Italy in a new 15-part travel show for BBC Two called Clive Myrie’s Italian Road Trip – due to air in the spring.

This month Saga Magazine is available from the end of December.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented