Strictly Come Dancing finalists join show’s UK arena tour

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Helen Skelton and Fleur East have joined the cast of the show’s UK arena tour.

TV presenter Skelton, 39, will dance with new partner Kai Widdrington after competing on the BBC One show alongside Gorka Marquez.

Hits Radio host East, 35, meanwhile, will be reunited with Vito Coppola after their high-scoring partnership this series.

Helen Skelton (BBC/PA)

It comes after wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin lifted the glitterball trophy with his partner Jowita Przystal on Saturday.

They will join Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin, and Tyler West and Dianne Buswell on the dance floor.

Champions Yassin and Przystal are also confirmed to be taking part.

Skelton said: “Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I’m so happy that it will continue next year on the live tour.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can’t wait.”

Fleur East (BBC/PA)

East said: “As a huge Strictly fan, being part of the TV competition has been an unbelievable experience and I’m absolutely over the moon to have the chance to get back into those fabulous sequinned outfits for the live tour next year.”

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, who is part of the tour for the first time, will be joined by Janette Manrara as host.

The live show visits venues including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’s First Direct Arena, the AO Arena in Manchester and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

The dancers will also stop at London’s O2 Arena and the SSE Arena in Belfast, before ending at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on February 12.