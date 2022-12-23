Nicola Roberts admits she struggled to learn Strictly Christmas routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nicola Roberts admits she struggled to learn Strictly Christmas routine

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 12:04 am
Nicola Roberts has been partnered with Giovanni Pernice for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)
Nicola Roberts has been partnered with Giovanni Pernice for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Nicola Roberts had admitted “I was beating myself up” after initially struggling to learn her dance routine for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The 37-year-old former Girls Aloud star has been partnered with Giovanni Pernice as one of six celebrities to battle it out in a festive edition of the show.

Speaking ahead of the special, which will air on Christmas Day, Roberts said: “My process is quite slow.

“When you’re in a band you have weeks to perfect a two hour show, so there’ll be certain numbers that you pick up quickly or the numbers that might take a good couple of weeks to really sink in, and that’s my process, that’s how I’ve learned over the years.

“Obviously, with Strictly you don’t have the luxury of having time. It wasn’t until after the fourth session that I felt like we were in a good space.

“Before that I was beating myself up and not understanding the routine, not grasping the technical aspects, and the position is still not there every time and it’s a lot to think about so it’s been very fast but I like to be professional and I like to do a good job, and I’ve had a great time!”

Speaking alongside professional partner Pernice, 32, the pair discussed the prospect of winning, with Roberts saying: “I haven’t seen anyone else’s dances but I think we’re all coming at it from different backgrounds.

“It’s very hard to be competitive for a show like this, especially when everyone’s so lovely, and it’s the Christmas special and it’s a bit of fun.”

While Pernice, who won the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, added: “I’m feeling competitive, I want to win! There are a lot of good dancers as well, and it’s going to be fun!”

Roberts also reflected on how her experience in Girls Aloud has meant she is familiar with the Strictly glitz and glamour.

She said: “Well I spent a long time in a girl band where I was girl band-ified for a long time, and then you step out of that world and you learn how to be you without of all of that.

“And now I’m back in the machine just for a couple of weeks where I’m being plied with glitter and sequined dresses and dressed as Santa’s helper, and I said I wanted fun and it has been fun.”

Roberts will follow in the footsteps of her fellow Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh who took part in the Strictly Christmas Special in 2017 alongside former Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev.

This year’s Strictly festive special will also see CBeebies presenter George Webster dancing with professional Amy Dowden, and Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell partnered with Kai Widdrington.

Actor Larry Lamb will dance with Nadiya Bychkova, DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams with Luba Mushtuk and podcaster Rosie Ramsey will be partnered with Neil Jones.

Last year saw singer Anne-Marie and professional dancer Graziano Di Prima crowned the winner of the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The Strictly 2022 series finished on Saturday with Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal lifting the glitterball trophy following the public vote.

– The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day at 5.10pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented