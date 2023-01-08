Patsy Palmer ready to represent fellow 50-year-olds on Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patsy Palmer ready to represent fellow 50-year-olds on Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 9:02 pm
Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers, one of the contestants on this year’s ITV1’s Dancing On Ice (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)
Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers, one of the contestants on this year's ITV1's Dancing On Ice (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer said she is worried about hurting herself on Dancing On Ice but is doing it for 50-year-old women like herself.

Palmer is partnered with Matt Evers, who has been a part of the ITV skating competition since it launched in 2006.

Ahead of her first performance, she said: “I thought I wasn’t going to do this because it’s going to be too hard. I was also thinking about my age and that I might hurt myself, and I’m (based) in LA, I didn’t know how it would work.

“But then I thought it could work out quite well. It’s definitely going to be a brilliant challenge. I always want my kids to see it’s good to be doing fun things, challenging yourself and getting out there.”

Palmer said she thought last year’s winner, 26-year-old Regan Gascoigne, was “incredible” but added that she should probably be watching clips of the “more mature contestants”.

Comparing the experience to being on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, she said: “When I was doing Strictly I used to get sick from spinning. I hadn’t really watched it so I didn’t realise how much spinning was involved.

“I was really gutted about that because it used to set me back. If I hadn’t had that I think I could have gone way further in the competition.

“I’m hoping that with the momentum on ice, it won’t happen. I’m obviously nervous about hurting myself, especially at my age as I’m 50 now – I don’t want to break any bones or anything.

BBC Eastenders cast
The cast of EastEnders, Ross Kemp, Barbara Windsor, Patsy Palmer, Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt, react after meeting The Queen (Chris Helgren/PA)

“Mainly it’s just the physical side that makes me scared but I know for a fact that I’ll be super nervous when it comes to the live shows. I do get very nervous but it’s good to have a little bit of nerves.”

The actress, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders on and off from 1993 until 2019, said she is not very strong because she has had four children and “Caesareans really weaken your muscles”.

She added: “Everything else I do in life, I say ‘anything is possible’ and there is always a solution to everything.

“I would love to be in it to win it and I need to get that mentality, but in my realistic head I’m thinking it’s never going to happen and these people are going to be phenomenal.

“But I’m in this, I’m 50 years old and I’m there for the 50-year-old women. You can do this! Maybe I could win it, who knows?”

Dancing on Ice 2022
Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo are the judges for ITV1’s Dancing on Ice (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo said he was most looking forward to seeing Palmer perform on the ice.

“I’m super excited because I just think she’s great energy,” the Diversity dance star said.

Meanwhile, newest judge Oti Mabuse is looking forward to seeing Hollyoaks actress and West End star Carley Stenson make a “great TV comeback” on the show.

Stenson said: “My husband is so raring for me to just embrace something for me. We’ve had a baby and I’ve put me to the back. He’s just like ‘go get it, go get it ’ – he’s so excited for me.”

The 40-year-old added that she had reached out for advice from fellow Hollyoaks star and former Dancing On Ice contestant Jorgie Porter, who came second in the 2012 series and has just given birth to her first child.

Stenson said: “She was exquisite (on the show). Jorgie is so elegant and beautiful, she was like a gorgeous fairy you put on top of the Christmas tree.

“She said ‘Do it. I had such a blast.’ She gave me advice as I gave her advice because she’s having a baby – we’ve kind of life-swapped!”

Dancing On Ice returns on January 15 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

