Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond unveiled as Bafta hosts

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 12:03 am
Richard E Grant will host the 76th annual Bafta film awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in February (David Parry/PA)
Richard E Grant will host the 76th annual Bafta film awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in February (David Parry/PA)

Actor Richard E Grant and TV presenter Alison Hammond have been unveiled as the hosts of the 2023 Baftas.

Grant, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in crime biography Can You Ever Forgive Me?, will host the 76th annual film awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in February.

The 65-year-old said: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE Baftas for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

He first rose to prominence by playing a hapless drunk actor in Withnail And I in 1987 and has had parts in Gosford Park, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Downton Abbey.

ITV Palooza 2022 – London
Alison Hammond is hosting Bafta Studio, an immersive experience, as part of the BBC One show (Ian West/PA)

Hammond is hosting Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience, as part of the BBC One show.

The 47-year-old TV personality, who presents ITV’s This Morning with Dermot O’Leary and has competed on Strictly Come Dancing, said: “I’m so excited to be hosting at this year’s EE Bafta Film Awards with THE Richard E Grant.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world.

“From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only.”

Film critic Ali Plumb said he is thrilled to be hosting Bafta’s red carpet show alongside his “friend”, presenter Vick Hope, who in turn called him “brilliant”.

Hope said: “I know we’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glamour and anticipation of the arriving nominees to everyone watching around the world.”

They will also take over Bafta’s social media channel after nominations are released next week.

Below Deck Down Under
Film critic Ali Plumb said he is thrilled to be hosting the red carpet (David Parry/PA)

Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip said all the hosts “exude wit, charm and warmth”.

She added: “Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers.

“And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new Bafta Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style.”

For the first time, the ceremony will include a live broadcast to reveal the final four category winners after previously being recorded and then broadcast on the same day.

Currently in the running is the Netflix anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front, which has been being longlisted in 15 categories.

The film, directed by Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, features on the lists for best film and director.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Presenter Vick Hope is hosting the Bafta’s red carpet with film critic Ali Plumb (Ian West/PA)

Black comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is close behind with 14 nods.

Quirky science-fiction thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once and Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of Elvis are both longlisted in 12 categories.

Top Gun: Maverick appears in eight categories, as do Babylon, Tar and Aftersun.

Nominations will be unveiled this Thursday at 12pm in a livestream by actors Hayley Atwell, best known for playing Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh.

The Baftas will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 19.

The EE Rising Star nominations will be announced on Tuesday.

