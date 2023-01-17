BBC Breakfast celebrates its 40-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC Breakfast celebrates its 40-year anniversary

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 7:11 am
BBC Breakfast is celebrating its 40-year anniversary (BBC/PA)

BBC Breakfast hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay have shared their memories of watching the first episode of the show’s predecessor 40 years ago.

Tuesday morning’s episode of BBC Breakfast marks the 40th anniversary of the programme – which launched as Breakfast Time on January 17 1983.

“I can remember what I was doing,” said Nugent.

“I was getting up, getting ready for school, put the TV on and couldn’t believe the news was on television.”

“Because we’ve never had morning telly – telly started at lunchtime,” added Kay.

Kay then produced an old childhood diary, sharing his entry written on January 17 1983.

“I talked about what you tell me – having cornflakes, not quite believing this opportunity… and here we are today, 40 years on,” he said.

“Dear diary, I woke up at 6am to watch the most publicised and now criticised breakfast TV. It was good – but all news!” young Kay wrote.

When it first aired, Breakfast Time was revolutionary, mixing hard news with showbusiness, gossip, health and even a daily astrology segment.

The presenters’ attire was also different, with cosy jumpers favoured over the more formal wear of modern BBC Breakfast hosts.

BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent recalled watching the first episode of Breakfast Time 40 years ago (BBC/PA)

The original programme was recorded at Lime Grove Studios in west London, which was also home to Grandstand, Panorama, and Doctor Who.

Tuesday’s show also saw a return of the Breakfast Time on-screen analogue clock, and Kay was using a special retro-branded mug.

Special guests included former weatherman Francis Wilson and the so-called “Green Goddess” – health and fitness guru Diana Moran.

One segment featured videos sent in by viewers, wishing the programme happy birthday and telling stories of their experiences of waking up early to watch it.

Some described their “shock and excitement” of watching a news and entertainment show in the morning for the first time.

