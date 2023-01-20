Helena Bonham Carter believes industry is ‘ageist’, with women bearing the brunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Helena Bonham Carter believes industry is ‘ageist’, with women bearing the brunt

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 1:18 pm
Helena Bonham Carter during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
Helena Bonham Carter during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Helena Bonham Carter said the film and TV industry is “getting better” for women – but ageism remains an ongoing issue.

The British actress, 56, stars as Crossroads star Noele Gordon in Russell T Davies’s upcoming drama about the rise and fall of the actress, known to her friends as Nolly.

The three-part ITVX series will explore the life of the star who was recognised as one of the most famous faces in Britain at the time and played widow Meg Richardson in the long-running soap between 1964 and 1981, until she was sacked unexpectedly.

Bonham Carter spoke about the series on Graham Norton’s BBC chat show, saying: “The person who would love it the most is Noele Gordon. She was a wonderful woman. I wasn’t exactly conscious of who she was but when I read the script it was a gift, a love letter to her and to any actor.

Graham Norton Show – London
Graham Norton, Michelle Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Russell T Davies and Oti Mabuse during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

“It was beautiful and hilarious. She had guts and was so gallant and told things exactly how they were. The show is ‘Me Too’ without the sex because she took on the bullies. Everyone needs a Nolly in their lives.”

When asked if she thought the industry had improved in terms of men calling the shots, Bonham Carter said: “It’s getting better.”

She added: “We’ve lots of women producers and more women making the decisions, but I think it is still ageist and women get the brunt of that.”

The series will launch on February 2 on new streaming service ITVX, which replaced the ITV Hub brand in December.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.

