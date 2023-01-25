Australian bombshells conflicted over Love Island double dumping

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island bombshells Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters “don’t even know where to start” when trying to decide which two of their fellow islanders to send home during Wednesday evening’s episode.

Six islanders found themselves at risk of being dumped at the end of Tuesday evening’s show after the public were given the chance to vote for their favourite male and female participants.

Personal trainer and influencer Jessie, 26, and model and content creator Aaron, 25, were told they must choose one girl and one boy to send home from those who came out least popular in the public vote.

😢FIRST LOOK😢 The heat is on around the firepit, as two more Islanders face being dumped immediately… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/igpOh6cyrM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 25, 2023

The vulnerable girls at risk of being dumped include Anna-May Robey, Tanya Manhenga and Tanyel Revan – while the boys at risk are Kai Fagan, Haris Namani and Tom Clare.

Ahead of making her decision with Aaron, Jessie whispers to the islanders: “Love you guys” before the pair walk across the garden to discuss their options.

Jessie says to Aaron: “I’m so nervous.”

To which Aaron replies: “So am I, I’ve got no idea, I don’t even know where to start.”

The pair, both of whom have appeared on previous seasons of Love Island Australia before landing a spot on the UK show, appear to struggle to make their decision as when talking about one of the boys, Jessie says: “He’s like one of my best friends in here.”

While Aaron responds: “I know, I actually like all of the guys, but you can’t think like that.”

To which Jessie says: “Ok, let’s break this down”, as Aaron finally asks her: “What’s your decision?”

The Islanders' fate is in Jessie and Aaron's hands… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LuKHKPOTMB — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2023

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, Aaron attempts to mix things up in the South African villa after setting his sights on model and property developer Zara.

As the pair are catching up in the gym, Aaron asks 25-year-old Zara – who is currently coupled up with 23-year-old semi-pro footballer Tom – if she is open to getting to know him.

Zara replies: “I am yeah, I think we get on really well,” to which Aaron agrees, saying: “Yeah I think so too.”

Zara adds: “I don’t know if I’ve told you, but on the outside you’re more my type, looks wise, that I go for and what I’ve gone for in the past.”

Aaron admits to Zara: “I think you’ve surprised me most out of everyone, obviously you’re very attractive.”

After the drama of the double dumping, the islanders are also treated to a 90s themed party, which causes a buzz in the villa.

Farmer and TikTok star Will Young receives a text which reads: “Islanders, it’s time to get fresh and look fierce as tonight you’re having a party #BackToThe90s #EatSleepPartyRepeat.”

As the islanders rush to get ready in their 90s inspired outfits, airport security officer Shaq Muhammad says: “90s party in the Villa, I’m absolutely buzzing!”

He adds: “I’m gonna be bringing out all the moves tonight.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.