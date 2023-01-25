Ruby Wax to be marooned on desert island for Channel 5 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ruby Wax to be marooned on desert island for Channel 5 show

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 7:31 pm
Ruby Wax (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ruby Wax (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ruby Wax is set to find herself marooned on a desert island as part of an upcoming Channel 5 show.

The 69-year-old comedian and actress will become an authentic castaway on a remote island off the coast of Madagascar as part of a new two-part series, Ruby Wax Castaway.

Speaking about the upcoming show, in which Wax will document her entire experience using her own handheld camera and body-cams, she said: “If people are expecting Love Island, imagine how disappointed they’re going to be…

“I like to do things that take me by surprise. I’m used to doing something a little hardcore.

“I know what it is in the beginning, it’s hell but by the end you find out why you did it.

“That may happen… Or I may sue the production company.”

The Sandman premiere
Ruby Wax will find herself marooned on a desert island for a new Channel 5 series (Ian West/PA)

Channel 5 confirmed that the show’s production team will be stationed offshore, in case of emergency, and Wax’s mental health and safety will be monitored as the experience progresses.

On Wednesday, Channel 5 announced that the new series will air later this year, in addition to a host of other new shows for 2023 featuring the likes of Ross Kemp, Tim Peake and Jay Blades.

Viewers will be taken on a journey into space in a mission to uncover the mysteries of the universe in the three-part-series Tim Peake: Secrets Of Our Universe, and treated to a look at the extraordinary history of London’s East End as 52-year-old Blades steps back in time to explore the area in which he grew up in Jay Blades: History Of The East End.

ITV Palooza 2022 – London
Ross Kemp will star in new Channel 5 series Blindspot (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, documentarian and former EastEnders star Kemp, 58, is set to make his return to acting after 15 years to star as police detective Tony Warden in four-part thriller Blindspot.

Kemp is cast alongside newcomer Beth Alsbury who plays Hannah, a disabled woman with a wry sense of humour who believes she has witnessed the prelude to a murder while monitoring the CCTV on a rough estate.

Undeterred when her fears are dismissed by the apathetic, and possibly corrupt, policeman in charge of the case, Hannah finds her own life in danger as she fights to discover what really happened in the blind spot.

Also on Channel 5’s drama line-up for 2023 is The Inheritance, starring Robert James-Collier, Gaynor Faye and Jemima Rooper as siblings who are left reeling after the unexpected death of their Father, played by Larry Lamb.

Other new releases coming to Channel 5 in 2023 include a new Ben Fogle series, Endurance: Race To The Pole, The Pet Psychic, Challenge Anneka, Nick Knowles Into Death Valley and dramas including The Catch, Black Cab and The Good Friend.

Alongside an array of new titles, the broadcaster has also confirmed the return of a number of fan favourites, including Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out, The Yorkshire Vet, Motorway Cops, Cause Of Death and All Creatures Great And Small.

