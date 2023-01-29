Second celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after musicals week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Second celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after musicals week

By Press Association
January 29, 2023, 8:41 pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Michelle Heaton has become the second celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice after an episode of live musicals-themed performances.

The actress and former Liberty X singer, 43, failed to impress with her skating routine to All That Jazz from Chicago on the ITV celebrity skating competition.

Following the news there would be no skate-off, the judges’ scores were combined with the public vote to reveal Heaton as the least popular skater of the night.

After discovering her fate, Heaton said: “I’m just really gutted.

“I’ve loved every second of it and I loved everything that I just did there.”

Of her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki, Heaton added: “This man has just been amazing and I couldn’t have done anything without you. I’m just so sorry that it’s cut short.”

Also on Sunday evening, former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer took a tumble on the ice while dressed as Elphaba from Wicked the musical – complete with green body paint.

While performing her routine to Defying Gravity, Palmer, 50, stumbled, briefly losing her footing and sliding across the ice before being helped up by her professional partner Matt Evers.

Despite the error, Palmer secured a score of 20.5 and ended the performance being winched into the air.

After the routine, judge Ashley Banjo said: “I just respect you for what you’re doing. I think you’re pushing yourself.”

Jayne Torvill added: “I like that you seemed to be enjoying that performance and your skating has improved – but obviously the fall took a mark down.”

The live show was a particular success for Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, who secured the highest score of the series so far.

The 27-year-old topped the leaderboard with a score of 33.5 after opening Sunday’s show and remained in the top spot for the duration of the programme.

Wilson earned himself the impressive score with a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-themed performance alongside his professional skating partner Olivia Smart.

After flipping out of an old motorcar on the ice, Wilson left the judges in awe – with Christopher Dean describing the routine as “bang-banging fantastic”.

Banjo added: “It was jam-packed full of content but you made it look easy… That is next level, my friend.”

Darren Harriott offered a Bugsy Malone-inspired performance alongside his professional partner Tippy Packard.

Following the comedic routine, which was skated to Fat Sam’s Grand Slam and saw Harriott, 34, finish with a custard pie to the face, the judges awarded the comedian and presenter a score of 27.

Torvill said: “It was a great performance. You have got the skating skills… Now you need to pay attention to detail to finish off the moves completely.”

The Vivienne also impressed the judges with their performance to Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.

In an Evita-inspired display, the Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star stunned the judging panel with an elegant routine alongside their professional partner Colin Grafton, earning a score of 32.5

After finding herself in last week’s skate-off, Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu achieved a score of 23 for her The Sound Of Music-inspired performance, while The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran secured 26.5 for his Bohemian Rhapsody routine.

Actress Carley Stenson just missed out on the top spot after earning an impressive score of 32.5 and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher took home a score of 28.5 for her emotional routine to She Used To Be Mine from the musical Waitress.

Joey Essex rounded off the evening with an energetic performance to You’re The One That I Want, from Grease, alongside his professional partner Vanessa Bauer.

After the routine, which saw the pair dressed as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, The Only Way Is Essex star, 32, secured a score of 29 and suggested his and Bauer’s relationship may be blossoming off the ice.

Host Holly Willoughby asked: “Have you got something you want to tell us, you two?”

Essex winked and replied: “Danny and Sandy are getting on pretty well, if you know what I mean.”

Willoughby said: “I mean, is it going steady, as they would say in Grease?”

“Of course, yes, always steady,” said Essex.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland.
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run down on the Watford defender…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right
Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay not eyeing Caley Thistle scoring record just yet after Raith leveller

Editor's Picks

Most Commented