Daisy May Cooper shaken after meeting crush Ben Shephard on GMB

Daisy May Cooper was left shaken after finally meeting her crush Ben Shephard during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The actress and comedian, 36, joined the TV presenter on the ITV morning programme on Monday following her exit from The Masked Singer at the weekend.

During the show, Cooper ran into the studio wearing a blanket decorated with images of Shephard’s face before greeting him with a hug.

It's the moment we've been waiting for! 😍🥰 'You are the most beautiful man in the world. You are chiseled from marble.' pic.twitter.com/tFfDLrXOS8 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 6, 2023

Sitting down with Shephard and fellow presenter Susanna Reid, Cooper said: “I’m shaking. My heart is pounding out of my chest.”

Shephard replied: “It’s taken a long time for us to meet properly, Daisy. You’ve had a huge influence and impact on my life since you professed your affections for me.”

Asked where her crush had begun, she recalled: “When I was younger I think. You were on my television and I’ve never looked back since.

“You are the most beautiful man in the world. It’s like you’re chiselled from marble.”

The Am I Being Unreasonable? actress, who has dedicated her autobiography to Shephard, later became flustered when she learnt that he had once posed for a Men’s Health magazine cover.

During Saturday’s episode of ITV’s The Masked Singer, Cooper was unmasked as Otter – with judge Mo Gilligan correctly guessing her identity.

Cooper described her singing as sounding like a “cat screaming” but said she had wanted to take part as her daughter loves the show.

She said: “When I got the phone call saying do you want to do Masked Singer, I was like ‘Oh, yes, my daughter loves the show’.

“So I was going to keep it a surprise but then I told her and she cried because she was embarrassed of me.

“You can’t get anything right. She’s fine with it now.”

She added that her daughter did enjoy the otter costume but that she preferred the contestant who has first sent home – Ghost – who turned out to be former professional footballer Chris Kamara.