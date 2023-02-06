Pamela Anderson says memoir and documentary were ‘a family project’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pamela Anderson says memoir and documentary were ‘a family project’

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 7:53 pm
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pamela Anderson has revealed that her recently released memoir and documentary were a “family project”, the creation of which was “very therapeutic”.

The 55-year-old Canadian model and actress, who rose to fame as the star of hit 90s drama series Baywatch, released Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story and autobiography Love, Pamela last week.

Speaking to The One Show via video link from Toronto, Anderson explained her sons’ involvement in her recent projects, saying: “Every day is a surprise, Brandon [Anderson’s son] has just taken on everything, kind of as a family legacy project and said ‘Mum this is really important.

“‘I think your story is inspirational, I think you taking back the narrative is great and people would love it’.

“So it’s just been incredible to see how well spoken they are and how articulate they are about everything they’ve gone through. They didn’t have any easy childhood either, watching a divorce and different marriages.

“So to see them also put the pieces together for themselves, it was great for all of us. It was a family project.”

Anderson shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with her ex-husband and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

She went on to tell presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas that the process was “very therapeutic” but revealed that she “didn’t want to know anything about the documentary” and instead gave complete access to her archive and diaries and predominately focused on writing her memoir.

When asked about how she feels she was treated during the height of her career by interviewers and talk show hosts, Anderson said: “At the time I was just trying to get through it.”

She went on: “I’m glad things have changed. I’m not complaining. I don’t feel like a victim.

“I feel like I had such great opportunities, I just had to be strong, and I had to be wise and keep myself safe.

“And that’s what I encourage in my book too, I’m just letting people know that you can get through all these things and paint the picture of your own life and happiness is a choice…

“I just felt like there’s no reason to be bitter or sad because then the perpetrators and people in your life, then they win.”

The One Show airs every weekday on BBC One at 7pm.

