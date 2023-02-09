New Doctor Who star Millie Gibson makes surprise appearance at BBC News Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newly announced Doctor Who star Millie Gibson made a surprise appearance as a presenter at the BBC News awards.

The actress, who is set to star alongside Ncuti Gatwa in the new series of the popular sci-fi show, announced the winner of the Rising Star Of The Year award at the ceremony on Wednesday.

The award, dedicated to the memory of BBC journalist Hanna Yusuf, went to the organisation’s political correspondent Ione Wells.

In a virtual message, Gibson said it was an “enormous honour” to present the award.

“Judges said Ione is a clear star and beyond incredible, how many young reporters topple governments?” she said.

Addressing Wells directly, she added: “I might pop you in my contacts if that’s alright?

“The Doctor and I find ourselves holding all sorts to account these days and you sound like you could be useful.”

The latest Doctor Who Magazine is out today, featuring an exclusive interview with @MillieGibson01 about her journey to joining the TARDIS as Ruby Sunday! ✨ Read an excerpt from @DWMtweets here ➡️ https://t.co/Sn4NauAj3y pic.twitter.com/RaWRd69TXV — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 5, 2023

Coronation Street star Gibson will star as the Doctor’s 15th companion Ruby Sunday in the upcoming series.

She has also appeared in ITV’s Butterfly and BBC’s Love, Lies And Records.

Her role was announced in November last year, when she stepped out of the Tardis live on Children In Need.

The new episodes of Doctor Who are due to be broadcast in November 2023 to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the show.