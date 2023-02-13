BBC commissions new three-part Grenfell fire drama from Wolf Hall director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC commissions new three-part Grenfell fire drama from Wolf Hall director

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 11:22 am
The remains of Grenfell Tower in London, its covering remembering those who died in the fire on June 14 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The remains of Grenfell Tower in London, its covering remembering those who died in the fire on June 14 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The BBC has commissioned a three-part drama from writer and director Peter Kosminsky, which will explore the events of the 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower.

Grenfell, which will draw on more than five years of research, will tell the story of the fire in west London which killed 72 people and impacted the lives of many more.

The upcoming drama will “shine a light on the human stories of those caught up in the tragedy” over three episodes told from multiple perspectives.

House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 – Press Room – London
Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky when the series won best drama at the 2016 Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)

Drawing on research since the fire broke out on June 14 2017, the drama will rest on information from public sources, extensive interviews conducted by Kosminsky, who directed the BBC adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall, and information available from the inquiry hearings that took place following the fire.

Bafta award-winning director Kosminsky said: “Occasionally, events occur in our national story which touch us all. The fire at Grenfell Tower is such an event.

“We remember what we were doing when we heard about it, remember the pictures, the saturation coverage. And yet, despite this, despite the many newspaper pages and TV hours devoted to the story, we may be left with a less than clear sense of exactly what happened, what went wrong.

“In our drama, we attempt to pick our way through hours of public testimony, as well as original interviews conducted by our team, to reach the heart of this catastrophe: how such a thing can have happened, how we can avoid it ever happening again.”

The drama, which is yet to be given a release date, will aim to offer a comprehensive account of the events leading up to, during, and following the fire, according to the BBC.

Tower block fire in London
Grenfell Tower during the June 2017 blaze which killed 72 people (Natalie Oxford/PA)

Grenfell is expected to spotlight a variety of narratives, from those who survived the blaze in the north Kensington residential tower block, to those who lost loved ones during the tragic event, the emergency services who responded to reports of a fire on the evening of June 14 2017 and the community within which the remains of Grenfell Tower still stand.

The series is set to be made for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by production company The Forge. The associate producer will be Ahmed Peerbux and executive producers Kosminsky, Mark Pybus for The Forge, and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

Associate producer Peerbux said: “We have been working on this drama for more than five years now, and it is only right that such a terrible event, seared into the national psyche, should be approached with rigour and not rushed.

“We are immensely grateful to the men and women who have shared their stories with us, and let us into their lives – we couldn’t possibly hope to honour their experiences without the time and trust they have given us.”

Director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt said: “Grenfell was a tragedy that touched the entire nation, and is one of the most significant and devastating events in our recent history.

“In the trusted hands of Peter, Ahmed and their dedicated team, Grenfell will utilise drama’s unique ability to sensitively and respectfully show the human side of what happened, and to offer a response to some of the many unanswered questions that remain.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
2
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch
3
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
4
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
5
Concerns about the level of care provided at a Huntly care home have been raised by residents' family members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
6
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
7
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
8
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
9
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
10
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Simon Warburton. Underwater Contracting (UCO) has been awarded what is believed to be one of the largest Remote Operate Vehicle (ROV) contracts in recent years in the global aquaculture sector. Picture shows; UCO Foover ROV. UCO. Supplied by Key Communications Date; Unknown
Aberdeen ROV firm UCO secures £1m fish farm deal with Mowi Scotland
Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS
Paul Third: March of time means May will likely be the last chance to…
From left: Cookery demo host Sarah Rankin with Claire McQueen, Zara Brude, Pat McQueen, Val Falconer and Aileen Rankin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…
Lexi went from a loving, excitable dog to being on cage rest. Image: Allan Tracey.
Inverness family facing £7,000 vet bills after pet dog Lexi suffers devastating injuries after…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Derek Acorah claims he spoke to a ghost known as the Green Lady when he was staying in Room 406 at Thainstone House Inverurie Picture shows; Thainstone House, Derek Acorah. n/a. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
When showbiz ghostbuster Derek Acorah hoped for spooky Valentine's date in Inverurie hotel
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze…
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Arunas Dirgelas was found living at a five-bedroom house which was being used as a cannabis farm. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
Inverness' Sean Welsh (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented