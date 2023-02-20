Love Island couple end their relationship after meeting at Casa Amor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island couple end their relationship after meeting at Casa Amor

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 10:31 pm
A Love Island couple who met in Casa Amor have decided to end their relationship in the latest episode. (ITV/PA)

A Love Island couple who met in Casa Amor have decided to end their relationship in the latest episode.

Tanya Manhenga has dropped bombshell Martin Akinola as she re-kindled her romance with Shaq Muhammad on Monday’s instalment of the dating reality TV show.

When 23-year-old biomedical sciences student Tanya was in Casa Amor, she opted to couple up with Martin and not Shaq, who she had been with since she entered the villa in South Africa.

She told 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq that she visited his bed late at night to kiss him because her “heart hurts”.

Following the Islanders partying to DJ Jax Jones and singer-songwriter Calum Scott performing their new single Whistle live in the villa, Tanya told Shaq in front of all the villa residents she “loved him” after breaking up with Martin.

Tanya said: “This message is for Shaq. I know when I left for Casa, I came back with Martin and I thought I was pursuing a connection and it didn’t work out.

“I’m saying this in front of everyone because I came in with Martin in front of everyone and I can’t imagine the embarrassment you felt and the hurt that you felt and how disappointed you were in me, so sorry.”

She added that “not speaking” to Shaq over the last few days and not sharing a bed with him when she was in a relationship with Martin was “really hard”.

Tanya added: “I don’t care about winning. I don’t care about anyone speaking to me. I only want you and today I spoke to Martin and we did end things on mutual ground and I couldn’t even sleep yesterday, I snuck downstairs and I kissed him.”

She also said: “I’m never ever ever (going to) do anything like that again to make you feel like that. I just want to let you know from the bottom of my heart I love you so much.”

Shaq then hugged Tanya.

Earlier, Martin said he and Tanya “are not working” after leaving rival villa Casa Amor, where relationships are tested on Love Island, as she said they did not have that “physical closeness” any more.

Tanya added: “I felt like I have really decided to not even put Shaq in the picture, not even split myself in two, which I cannot physically do, and I put myself to you and really tried to see it through and carry on what I thought was there from Casa and it’s not.”

Martin said: “I was going to tell you as well, I’m pretty much done with you.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX.

