Trouble brews for Love Island couples after guessing game and Movie Night tease

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 10:46 pm
(ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

A game on Love Island has caused trouble for the villa’s residents as the ITV show teased the return of its controversial Movie Night segment.

In the latest episode, Jessie Wynter noticed only one male villa resident voted her and Will Young as the most compatible couple on the reality dating series.

During Casa Amor, Will kissed bombshell Layla Al-Momani which led to issues in his relationship with Jessie which they had settled in subsequent episodes.

On Tuesday’s episode, Jessie told Will: “I kind of feel as though, before Casa, the boys were always like gassing us up and they were, like, really hyped about us, and then I feel like since I’ve got back from Casa I felt a very big shift in the boys’ attitude towards us.

“(It) kind of feels like they’re not supporting us.”

Also during the game, Claudia Fogarty guessed Casey O’Gorman would pick Samie as the person he would couple up with if it was not her.

However, Casey chose Lana Jenkins who he was coupled up with before she returned to long-term love interest Ron Hall.

Casey later said: “I went for Lana because I was most interested in her and if I’m going to be completely honest, if it wasn’t Lana saying to me, ‘Look, my heart’s still with Ron’, I might still be with her.”

Tanya Manhenga apologised to bombshell Martin Akinola who she coupled up with after the relationship-testing Casa Amor.

Tanya ended her relationship with Martin on Monday ahead of her confessing love to Shaq Muhammad, who she had been partnered with since the beginning of the show.

On Tuesday, Martin told Tanya: “When I was speaking to you, you never told me you were a liar. You’re not sincere, you made me look like I was dumb, you’re a liar.”

She later apologised to him, saying: “I know I’m probably the last person you want to speak to, but I just wanted to apologise for not telling you about the kiss.

“Yesterday, I was like, I’m not wrong, I’m not wrong, I’m not wrong, but then sleeping on it. I’m like, if I was Martin… I would really feel like you’re a whole different person to what I knew and I’m sorry. That’s all I have to say really.”

Martin accepted her apology and he said he was “over it”.

After the latest challenge, he seemed upset as he was chosen the least trustworthy by some of the villa residents.

He said he had done “nothing wrong” and had been picked as Shaq was the other contestant’s “mate”.

Last year, contestants were shown video clips of antics which had occurred when the couples had been tempted by newcomers in the Movie Night episode.

Ofcom said it was the most complained-about TV event of 2022.

An episode on July 17 received 2,630 complaints relating to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa”.

During the segment, Luca Bish expressed frustration after claiming one of the clips showed his then-partner Gemma Owen flirting with new boy Billy Brown.

The second most complained-about TV event was former health secretary Matt Hancock’s inclusion on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which prompted 1,890 complaints between November 6 and 27.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX.

