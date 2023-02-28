Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop discover unexpected family ties on DNA Journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop discover unexpected family ties on DNA Journey

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 12:04 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:16 am
Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)

Actor Hugh Bonneville and comedian John Bishop were blown away after discovering their ancestors worked four doors apart in Dublin and were believed to have marched together in support of workers’ rights.

DNA Journey, which returns on Tuesday for a fourth series on ITV, will see four celebrity pairings unearth their past and make life-changing discoveries in South Africa, Ireland and Norwich and St Helens, in England.

The first episode will see Bonneville and Bishop, who became friends after a chance encounter in a Covid vaccination centre, cement their friendship with a trip to discover their family history.

Veteran actor Bonneville, who is best known for playing the Earl of Grantham in the Downton Abbey films and TV series, continues the research of his family tree following the death of his brother.

John Bishop about Ireland show
Comedian John Bishop, who (Ian West/PA)

The 59-year-old looks to discover the truth behind his family name and his middle name Bonniwell – which later transformed into his stage name Bonneville.

He also finds his three times removed great-grandfather who worked at London’s Somerset House and dedicated his life to improving working conditions for sailors, before building a school in Wales.

Bonneville connects with his cousin before it is revealed he has a strong connection to Dublin and that his ancestor was a journeyman baker.

The actor is paired with Liverpool-born comedian Bishop, who says he has always felt a deep affinity with his Irish roots but knows little about them.

The 56-year-old discovers an ancestor, who made the journey from Ireland to Liverpool, and, despite a few brushes with the law, built a business in the booming salt industry.

He also travels to Dublin, where he uncovers a three times removed great-grandfather who is a skilled musical instrument maker and trade unionist, who fought for better rights on behalf of his whole profession.

It is later discovered that Bishop’s ancestor at one point worked four doors apart from Bonneville’s relative and as trade union men it is believed they both marched together through the streets of Dublin in support of worker’s rights.

DNA Journey starts on Tuesday March 7 on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.

