Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amir Khan and Janice Dickinson confirmed for I’m A Celeb all-stars series

By Press Association
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year (ITV)
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year (ITV)

Amir Khan and Janice Dickinson are among the famous faces to have been confirmed for the upcoming I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! all-stars series in South Africa.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will see the return of some of the original ITV reality show’s most memorable campmates as they battle it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

The 36-year-old former professional boxer and 68-year-old American model and TV personality were among the celebrities to be confirmed for the upcoming series during Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which aired on ITV1 on Saturday evening.

Amir Khan (ITV)

Diversity dance troupe star Jordan Banjo, former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan and TV presenter Carol Vorderman were also announced among those set to enter the camp during the show’s launch episode.

Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, former royal butler Paul Burrell, former England cricketer Phil Tufnell and the Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder will complete the line-up.

Unlike the original format, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will not feature a public vote, instead the celebrities will be competing against one another to be crowned the legend.

ITV has confirmed that “many more” celebrities are also set to feature in the series, but viewers will have to wait until the show airs to discover who they are and at what point they will enter the camp.

Speaking about the series, which was previously announced by the show’s Geordie presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly last year, McPartlin said: “It’s a question we always get asked… Who would you bring back to the jungle?

“So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream.”

Donnelly added: “It’s bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV)

Boxing champion Khan, who first appeared on the show’s 17th series, caused controversy in the Australian jungle in 2017 when he and his campmate comedian Iain Lee kept a prize won during a Dingo Dollar Challenge all to themselves.

Khan and Lee found themselves embroiled in “Strawberry Gate” after they devoured a prize of strawberries and cream, instead of taking it back to camp to share with their campmates.

Ahead of appearing on the all-stars series, Khan said the show “helped me overcome my phobia of spiders and snakes”.

He added: “It also made me tougher as a person and I’m determined this time not to be soft when it comes to the trials!”

Meanwhile, Dickinson, who starred in the seventh series of the show’s original format and ultimately came runner-up to actor Christopher Biggins, spent much of her time in the jungle bickering with PR guru Lynne Franks.

Ahead of her return, Dickinson said: “I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone.”

She added: “You never know what’s going to jump up and bite your ass.”

Janice Dickinson (ITV)

Over the past two decades, I’m A Celebrity has featured an array of big names, including Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright, Peter Andre and Kerry Katona.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa follows the end of the 22nd series of the original format, which saw former England footballer Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle in November 2022.

McPartlin and Donnelly have hosted the show since its launch in 2002, with the exception of the 2018 series when McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

