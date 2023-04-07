Shane Lynch’s shock exit from BBC Two’s Pilgrimage leaves celebrities in tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Shane Lynch’s shock exit from BBC Two’s Pilgrimage leaves celebrities in tears

By Press Association
Shane Lynch appeared in Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal, on BBC Two (BBC/CTVC/PA)
Shane Lynch appeared in Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal, on BBC Two (BBC/CTVC/PA)

Actress Su Pollard and Paralympian Millie Knight struggled to hold back their tears in the final episode of Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal following Shane Lynch’s shock departure.

In the three-part BBC Two series, Irish singer and former Boyzone member Lynch takes part in a modern-day pilgrimage with six other celebrities with differing faiths and beliefs.

The show includes actress Rita Simons, reality TV star Vicky Pattison, maths teacher and TV personality Bobby Seagull and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal
Su Pollard, Bobby Seagull, Rita Simons, Nabil Abdulrashid, Millie Knight, Vicky Pattison and Shane Lynch took part in Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal (BBC/CTVC/PA)

The series follows the group who travel by foot, road and train along Portugal’s Northern Way, with the sanctuary in the city of Fatima being their final destination.

After reaching the end point ahead of a candlelit procession, Pattison received a voice note from Lynch explaining that he had left and was “heading home”.

He said: “This journey has been so incredible, I have loved every minute of it and thank you guys for being a part of that.

“I have come to the end of my journey and I am very complete and satisfied with what I have done.”

Lynch later explained he would feel like “an imposter” at the celebrations and his journey “ended at the destination Fatima and the square”.

Reacting to the news, Pollard struggled to hold back her emotions, saying she was “really upset”, while Simons said “what’s he done that for” and Pattison described his exit as “such a shame”.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal
Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal involved seven celebrities (BBC/CTVC/PA)

Knight, 24, began crying while reflecting on the news: “Hearing Shane leave was quite tough. He was a really vital character in our group.

“I’ve never met anyone as genuine, generous, caring and observant as Shane and because he was so important in our group it would have meant the world that we all made it to the sanctuary all together because we have been on this journey all together.”

Lynch, 46, previously said his departure from the BBC Two show was brought on because of his phobia of candles.

Speaking of his exit from the show, Lynch said: “…I have a candle phobia. One of the things is you would never get me into that place with 100,000 candles, that is like death to me.

“So rather than saying, ‘listen lads, I’ve got a candle phobia and that sounds ridiculous’, it was easier for me to accept my journey had come to an end and go ‘I got what I wanted from it’, rather than putting myself through a really bad experience at the end.”

Shane Lynch
Shane Lynch said he has a phobia of candles (Ian West/PA)

Lynch said he has had the phobia for “as long as I can remember”, adding: “Not allowed candles in my house, anything with a small flame, lighters, matches, candles, nowhere near me or my house.”

He described his departure from the show as an “emotional time” because he did npt get to say goodbye to the other celebrities who were on the journey with him.

“I’d made my decision and I didn’t need ‘Oh, please don’t go’, I didn’t need that,” he said.

“I just wanted to exit so I don’t have to apologise to everyone for that because it was a tight bond we all had and I did feel emotional when I left.”

Lynch also said he had realised on the trip that he had “had enough” of the entertainment industry, including “music and TV”, and joked that he has been “six months clean”.

The Pentecostal born-again Christian said he exited the show in “peace and harmony” which he described as “a beautiful way to do it”.

Lynch has previously spoken about his “direct relationship with God”, after being on what he described as the “dark side” and having been “very interested in satanic stuff for a long period” of his life.

Speaking about why he decided to change religion, Lynch said at the time: “I changed religion and I changed lifestyle. I changed everything because of my behaviour.

“I was on the dark side, and I was very interested in satanic stuff for a long period of my life.

“I knew and understood the spirits as such (and the Spirit, the Holy Spirit), the spirits of the occult and witchcraft, which I know is a dark and horrible world.

“So, knowing the dark, I decided I needed the light. That was the symbolism and I found him.”

The BBC has been contacted for further comment.

