Who could replace Rylan Clark on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Who could replace Rylan Clark on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two?

By Press Association
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Rylan Clark has announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two after four years co-hosting the show.

The BBC has said it will announce a new presenter for the BBC Two programme in due course.

His replacement will likely be paired with former Strictly pro Janette Manrara, who joined the programme in 2021 replacing Zoe Ball.

Here is a look at the runners and riders who could replace Clark.

– Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Aljaz Skorjanec and wife Janette Manrara (Ian West/PA)

Slovenian pro dancer Skorjanec, who is married to Manrara, announced he was departing Strictly in March last year after nine years on the show.

The 33-year-old has since been taking acting lessons and auditioning for roles to “trying to get his foot in the door” of Hollywood.

This leaves the door open for him to join It Takes Two as co-host and create a husband and wife presenting team.

– AJ Odudu

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
AJ Odudu competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

The TV presenter, 35, competed in the 2021 series of the programme but was forced to withdraw from the final after suffering a torn ligament.

She also had to pull out of the live tour over the injury and was replaced by 2020 finalist Maisie Smith.

Joining It Takes Two as co-host would see her overcome those disappointments with a return to the world of Strictly.

– Stacey Dooley

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Stacey Dooley won Strictly in 2018 (BBC/PA)

Dooley, 36, was famed for her hard-hitting investigative documentaries before triumphing during the 2018 series of Strictly alongside her now-partner Kevin Clifton.

She has since gone on to present an episode of Panorama, titled Stacey Meets The IS Brides, Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and a programme titled Stalkers.

The couple announced the arrival of their first child together, a daughter called Minnie, earlier this year.

– Ore Oduba

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour Launch 2019 – Birmingham
Ore Oduba has served as host of the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Aaron Chown/PA)

TV presenter and stage actor Oduba, 37, won the 14th series of Strictly in 2016 and has also served as the host of the show’s annual arena tour.

This makes him well-placed to replace Rylan as co-host of It Takes Two.

– Helen Skelton

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Presenter Skelton, 39, has fronted rural and animal shows including Countryfile, Live: Summer On The Farm, This Week On The Farm and Big Week At The Zoo.

She narrowly missed out on lifting the Glitterball trophy in 2022 with wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin beating her in the final.

However, she was still a hit among viewers throughout the series and a return to the franchise could be on the cards.

– Clara Amfo

Strictly Come Dancing 2020
Clara Amfo with Aljaz Skorjanec during the launch show for Strictly 2020 (BBC/PA)

One of the BBC’s most prominent presenters, Amfo has been a regular on Radio 1 and 1Xtra for a decade and also presented The Live Lounge.

The 38-year-old was a contestant on the 2020 series of Strictly where she was partnered with Skorjanec and eliminated in week six.

Popular among viewers, she could be in the running to secure a spot on It Takes Two.

– Brendan Cole

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2017 – London
Former Strictly pro dancer Brendan Cole (Matt Crossick/PA)

A fan favourite for many years, New Zealand ballroom star Cole appeared in the first 15 series of the BBC One programme but his contract was not renewed for 2018.

The 46-year-old served as a judge on his native country’s version of the show and he was touted as a potential judge on the UK edition over the years, although the role never materialised.

A return to co-host It Takes Two would mark a surprising turn for the dancer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish has recorded a song in protest at the Scottish Government's plans for marine protection areas around Scotland. Image: Skipinnish.
Celtic rockers Skipinnish release teaser for protest song against 'clearances' in lead up to…
Hopeman Beach East. Image: Jason Hedges.
Wilful fire raising in Moray caused 'significant risk' to members of public
Isle of Coll. Image Supplied.
'Journey into the Cosmos': Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with…
Kings Close in Huntly Street has been sold for £5.25m. Image: FRPR
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £5.25m deal
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor, who can bounce back from his fall in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to win at the Grand National meeting for the third successive year in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. Issue date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Tips Thursday. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east owned racehorse Ahoy Senor primed for Aintree
These days, children and young people use the internet on a very regular basis (Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: The internet can be a difficult place for children to navigate
Jon Rahm holds up the trophy after winning the Masters on Sunday. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Masters champion Jon Rahm showed he is an unbeatable force when he…
Caley Thistle's Sean Welsh breaks free from Arbroath's David Gold. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh thrilled to see Nathan Shaw hit top gear in…
James Murphy has been left impacted by his three-week trip to Antarctica where he also raised money for the Anna Ritchie School. Image: James Murphy.
'We have done this': Aberdeenshire grandpa returns from Antarctica with urgent climate crisis appeal
CR0042109, Callum Law, Brechin. Breedon Highland League game - Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park, Brechin. Picture of Fraser MacLeod (no15) celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 2-0. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Clinical Brechin delight Andy Kirk as they keep title challenge on track with win…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented