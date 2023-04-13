Jamie Oliver: Reciting weddings vows second time around was much better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Oliver: Reciting weddings vows second time around was much better

By Press Association
Jamie Oliver and wife Jools renewed their vows in the Maldives (Zak Hussein/PA)
Jamie Oliver has said renewing his vows with wife Jools after 23 years of marriage was “much better” because they felt they had “earned” them.

The 47-year-old chef told BBC Breakfast they had wanted to show their five children “their parents are tight and we love them”.

Jamie and former model Jools, 48, married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000.

They renewed their vows in the Maldives with Jamie posting images from the ceremony on Instagram over the Easter weekend.

He said: “I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago. Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them.

“I know it sounds… Maybe some people are into it and some people are not. But I have to say the vows second time round are much better because it is like you have earned what they mean. Everything they say you have done, felt – good, bad, ugly. And there you are 23 years later going, ‘Oh my God, we did it’. Now part two.

“So for me with the big family, it felt like a nice thing to do and I just put a few pictures on Instagram. But you know what it is like. Bang! It has gone everywhere.”

He told hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty he had worn a pale blue Paul Smith suit in a nod to the one he wore on his wedding day, although it had been “adjusted by a few inches”.

He also joked that he had ditched the snakeskin loafers he had worn for the big day, instead going barefoot on the beach.

On Sunday he shared a series of photos showing him, his wife and their five children – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River – dressed in white and pale blue outfits on a sandy beach in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

He described the ceremony as “special, funny and romantic”.

