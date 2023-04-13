Return of Britain’s Got Talent sees teenage magician take to the stage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The return of Britain’s Got Talent will see a teenage magician among a new host of hopeful acts taking to the stage.

The ITV talent show will return to screens for its 16th series on Saturday evening, with Bruno Tonioli stepping in as a new judge to join Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell.

During the first of two episodes airing on April 15 and 16, 13-year-old schoolboy Cillian O’Connor offers an impressive magic trick routine.

Think you've seen it all? Think again 😏 Get ready for more never before seen auditions as #BGT returns THIS Saturday at 8PM on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/KBXAlwYtUv — BGT (@BGT) April 13, 2023

Elsewhere in the show, 42-year-old comedian Ichikawa Koikuchi, who travelled from Japan to audition with the help of an interpreter, surprises audience members and the judging panel with a series of flatulence tricks.

The latest series will also see members of the public submitting videos on WhatsApp to nominate acts to audition.

Viewers will also see a contestant dressed as Darth Vader perform a selection of songs on an electric keyboard, and 34-year-old receptionist Amy Lou serenades the judges and audience with a rendition of Listen by Beyonce.

The contestants are again competing for a prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the royal family later this year.

Parkour Collective – a trio consisting of George, Ed and Travis – are also among those attempting to convince the judges they deserve to win the competition.

The performers, aged between 20 and 25, will be introduced by video before arriving on the stage to display their energetic routine.

BRAND NEW #BGT is coming and it's more SPECTACULAR than ever! We've even got a fabulous new Judge, @BrunoTonioli! Join him and the Judges for an UNMISSABLE series of Britain's Got Talent, starting this Saturday at 8PM on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1vE9IfLsqv — BGT (@BGT) April 13, 2023

As with previous series the judges will each have a golden buzzer, which can send the act on stage straight through to the semi-finals.

Comedian Axel Blake was crowned the winner last year and performed at the Royal Albert Hall for the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are also returning to host the programme – a role they have held since the show began in 2007.

Britain’s Got Talent will air on ITV1 and STV from Saturday April 15 at 8pm and Sunday April 16 at 7.45pm.