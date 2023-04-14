Sarah Beeny receives all-clear following breast cancer treatment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

TV presenter and property expert Sarah Beeny has been given the all-clear by doctors after being diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

The 51-year-old, best known for appearing on Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country, said she had received the news in the last few days.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, alongside her sons Billy and Raffy, Beeny told host Christine Lampard that recent months had been a “rollercoaster ride”.

She added: “But I feel very fortunate that I had the diagnosis that I did, and that I live in 2023 and that I’m the age that I am. So many things I’m fortunate for, so I feel very blessed.”

Asked how she feels after being given the all-clear, she replied: “Weird. It’s good but it’s weird.

“They kind of go, ‘That’s it then, that’s the end of that’. And you kind of go, ‘How do you know?’ and they go ‘We don’t, we just kind of think so’.”

Beeny, who received chemotherapy, said she would have to take medication for the next 10 years and remain “very vigilant”.

“But, yeah, it’s been a weird ride that I wouldn’t wish on anyone else but I’m glad I did it rather than somebody else,” she added.

Beeny also thanked the NHS and staff at Yeovil Hospital and the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Her family will appear in a new series of Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country, which was filmed before her diagnosis.

When she was 10, Beeny lost her mother, who was 39, to breast cancer.

She has four children: Rafferty, Laurie, Billy and Charlie; and married her husband, artist Graham Swift, in 2003.