Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial

By Press Association
ITV undated handout photo of Gillian McKeith, one of the contestants in the latest I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! from ITV.
ITV undated handout photo of Gillian McKeith, one of the contestants in the latest I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! from ITV.

Gillian McKeith says she and Shaun Ryder have “turned a corner” after winning treats for their I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmates.

On Monday, audiences saw McKeith’s surprise entrance to the all-star show, much to the shock of Happy Mondays singer Ryder.

Tuesday’s episode saw the pair, who frequently argued when they competed on the original I’m A Celebrity… in 2010, forced to team up again for the series’ first “Chest Challenge”.

But despite campmates speculating over the outbreak of “World War Three”, both McKeith and Ryder appeared to get on very well – laughing and joking with each other throughout.

The challenge involved untangling wires and matching them up to international area codes.

Ryder admitted to McKeith that though he had been to many countries around the world, he could only remember the “sex, drugs and rock n roll” elements while being there.

“Has it taken its toll?” McKeith asked him, to which Ryder laughed and said “you tell me Gillian”.

At one point during the challenge, Ryder even gave his former nemesis a hug to “get her brain working again”, after she admitted being tired and unable to think.

Speaking after the challenge, McKeith said: “The two of us working together, getting along so well was a surprise, a pleasant surprise.

Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder was shocked by McKeith’s surprise arrival on Monday (ITV/PA)

“We’ve turned a corner.”

Meanwhile, back at camp, other contestants speculated that Ryder may have “killed Gillian with a stick”, due to how long the pair had been gone.

Earlier, Ryder told the Bush Telegraph: “I’ve been trying to be nice to her. I’m a different person, whatever, I don’t think Gillian was pleased to see me.”

Tuesday’s episode also saw Geordie presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announce Diversity star Jordan Banjo and Janice Dickinson as the two campmates taking part in the first eating trial of the series.

Upon hearing the news, Dickinson declared: “Why did you choose me when you knew I couldn’t do it the last time? “I’m no longer in love with you, Ant. I’m seriously in shock.”

The pair went on to face 10 “genitalia-heavy” dishes or varying degrees of repulsiveness but earned several stars for their campmates.

In the final moments of the show, it was announced that three new celebrities – Myleene Klass, Andy Whyment, and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo – would be joining the show on Wednesday’s episode.

The campmates will have to decide which of the three should undertake a challenge immediately upon arrival.

The first episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, which aired on Monday, saw an average of 4.3 million TV viewers tune in to the ITV1 programme based on overnight ratings.

ITV said the programme also saw a peak audience of 4.9 million.

Last year’s launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! saw an average of audience of 9.1 million people tune in, according to overnight ratings provided by ITV – up by more than one million on 2021.

The show also secured a peak viewership of 10.3 million as the public expected former health secretary Matt Hancock, who entered the show after the premiere along with comedian Seann Walsh, to make an appearance.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa sees no king or queen of the jungle crowned and instead contestants compete for the title of I’m A Celebrity… Legend as they face a series of trials.

The show continues on Wednesday on ITV1 and ITVX.

