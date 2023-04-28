Dushane and Sully return in tense trailer for Top Boy season three

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The third and final series of Top Boy will arrive in September, Netflix has announced.

The streaming service released a trailer highlighting the increasingly fraught relationship between London gang kingpins Dushane and Sully, played by Ashley Walters and Kane “Kano” Robinson.

In the 36-second clip, Sully is heard telling his long-standing partner: “How do you think we survived all this time? Look where we are from. Look at it.”

Top Boy. The Final Season. Coming this September. pic.twitter.com/VB60IXF1sd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 28, 2023

After a pause, he adds: “If we are not monsters, we’re food. And I could never be food.”

The pair are seen striding through a market together and later coming to blows.

The series, created and written by Ronan Bennett, is set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney and has focused on the duo as they strive ruthlessly to become the local dominant “Top Boys”.

The previous series saw Micheal Ward’s Jamie become a major character and extended the action to Spain and Morocco.

Walters told Netflix’s Tudum publication: “With something as great as this, you should end on a high, and that’s what we’re doing.

“We’re all battling on a daily basis to make sure that we give our audience and the fans of the show the most amazing ending that we can.”

It was previously announced that Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson will join the show alongside returning cast members including rapper Little Simz, whose real name is Simbi Ajikawo.

Top Boy first aired on Channel 4, starting in 2011, before it was revived by Netflix in 2019 following interest from rapper Drake, who serves as an executive producer on the new incarnation.