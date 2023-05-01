I’m A Celebrity campmates decide who departs for first time in show’s history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m A Celebrity campmates decide who departs for first time in show’s history

By Press Association
Stars are taking part in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV/PA)
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will announce to shocked campmates that they will vote to decide who is leaving I’m A Celebrity… South Africa for the first time in the show’s two-decade history.

Former nemeses Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith were the first two contestants to be eliminated from the ITV reality spin-off series in pre-recorded scenes which aired on Friday.

It came after the pair, who were chained together, came last against other couples in the first survival challenge of the series, which sees celebrities who have appeared on previous seasons return.

At the end of Monday’s episode, Donnelly says: “We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp. But this time, who that is, is up to you.”

It will mark the first time in the history of the show that the campmates have chosen who exits.

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman says: “Oh no, that’s horrible,” while former royal butler Paul Burrell adds: “That’s not nice.”

It comes after viewers will see actress Helen Flanagan, who is known for refusing to do trials, face her fear with Amir Khan and Myleene Klass in tackling the highest trial in the show’s history, titled World’s End.

Helen Flanagan (ITV)

Flanagan says: “Guys, I’m not going to let you down, I’m going to do it.”

The trio will be told to climb a crane-like structure 1,100m high, in a bid to unhook stars and attach them to themselves.

Khan says: “Camp’s been eating well, we have to get through this. We’ve got a strong team today. We’re going to make sure we have another feast tonight.”

Meanwhile, the episode will also show the campmates face a team challenge called Plug It!, which will see them working together to win treats.

The contestants find a phone box-like structure that is full of holes at the creek, which fills up with water and they have to plug the holes.

The higher the water is when their time is up, the more treats they win.

Vorderman describes the challenge as “wet twister” as the campmates were forced to manoeuvre around each other to reach the holes.

While Khan says: “It felt like a hard 12-round fight. My fingers were hurting, my body was hurting… it just exactly reminded me of a fight.”

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 AND ITVX.

