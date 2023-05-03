Ex-England rugby player and UK Fittest Man champion named as first Gladiators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-England rugby player and UK Fittest Man champion named as first Gladiators

By Press Association
The first new Gladiators have been revealed (BBC/Hungry Bear Media/PA)
The first new Gladiators have been revealed (BBC/Hungry Bear Media/PA)

Fury and Steel have been named as the first Gladiators in the new line-up to compete on the BBC’s revival of the sports entertainment show.

Gladiators was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 and is set to be reappear on TV screens this year with an 11-episode series hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney.

The One Show has revealed that former England Women’s rugby sevens player, Jodie Ounsley, will star as Fury, while Zack George, who won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, will go under the name Steel.

The pair are the first “superhumans” set to pick up their pugil sticks and compete in the gameshow coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh
Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh will host the new series of Gladiators (Ian West/PA)

Fury, who plays professional rugby for the Exeter Chiefs and was given her name due to her power and passion for competition, has Gladiators in her blood as her father was a contender on the show in 2008 and has been “training to outdo him ever since”, the BBC said.

Her achievements include being British champion at Brazilian jiu jitsu and winning the World Coal Carrying championship five times. She was also Deaf Sports Personality of The Year in 2020.

She said: “Watching Gladiators growing up I was always in awe of their strength and power and now I am one.

“I hope contenders are ready to feel the Fury.”

Meanwhile, Steel earned his name through his “unbreakable strength”, ranking number 26 out of 126,461 on the global CrossFit leader board.

The CrossFit star said he is hoping to inspire a new generation of fans after undertaking his own personal fitness journey as a teenager.

He said: “I was inspired by the Gladiators as a child, but never imagined I’d be physically fit enough to be considered a superhuman.

“I hope a new generation of fans will look up to me as their new strong, unbreakable hero, Steel.”

The new series, which will involve the Gladiators competing against a set of contenders in the test of speed and strength, will feature brand new games alongside classic challenges including fan favourites Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator – the gruelling obstacle course – when the competition kicks off at the Utilita Arena Sheffield around June 2023.

Gladiators did return to TV screens on Sky between 2008 and 2009, and at its peak in the 1990s drew huge audiences to the Saturday evening ITV slot.

