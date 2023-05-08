Stars pay tribute to striking writers at pre-recorded MTV Movie and TV Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stars pay tribute to striking writers at pre-recorded MTV Movie and TV Awards

By Press Association
MTV Movie & TV Awards (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
MTV Movie & TV Awards (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Several winners including Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn paid tribute to striking Hollywood writers during a muted, pre-recorded ceremony at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

This year’s live event, which honours fan favourites on the big and small screens, was cancelled at the last minute amid the major industry strike.

Show bosses said they were “pivoting away from a live show” as they “carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned”.

The writers’ strike – the first in 15 years – began last week after 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) stopped working when their contract expired.

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands – all conditions it says have been diminished during the content boom of the streaming era.

The WGA said it had planned to picket the event on Sunday in Santa Monica, California, before the live show and red carpet event were scrapped.

Stars including Coolidge, Pascal and Quinn all voiced their support for those “fighting” for better working conditions in pre-recorded acceptance speeches during the show.

White Lotus star Coolidge said she stood “side by side” with those on strike as she accepted the comedic genius award, saying they were “fighting for the rights of artists everywhere”.

“You know, almost all great comedy starts with great writers,” she said.

“As a proud member of SAG (Screen Actors Guild), I stand here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA (Writers Guild of America), that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

Pascal also acknowledged those “fighting very hard” for fair wages, as zombie-drama The Last Of Us, written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, won best show.

The Mandalorian actor also won best hero and best duo, along with British co-star Bella Ramsey.

“Craig and Neil can’t be here,” Pascal said, as he cradled three golden popcorn trophies.

“We are all … standing in solidarity with the WGA that is fighting very hard for fair wages. We thank you, we love you.”

Quinn also paid tribute to striking writers as he accepted the award for breakthrough performance.

The British actor was recognised for his role as Eddie Munson in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

“I don’t think that people would connect with a character like Eddie or others in the Stranger Things universe without compassionate, intelligent, quality writing,” he said.

“Being a writer is a hard job. It deserves respect.

“If we respect each other, we can cultivate a kinder, more inclusive, more collaborative environment for everyone… that’d be nice.”

Elsewhere, the show’s top prize – best movie – went to slasher movie Scream VI.

Tom Cruise was awarded best performance in a movie for his high-octane sequel Top Gun: Maverick, sending a message to fans from the cockpit of a plane.

This year’s winners all accepted their awards via video messages with “flashback” clips of moments and performances from previous ceremonies played in lieu of live segments.

US actress Drew Barrymore had been scheduled to host the show, but pulled out in solidarity with those on strike – although she said she would return to the event in 2024.

Despite stepping down from hosting duties, Barrymore appeared in several pre-recorded sketches that parodied movies including Cocaine Bear and Barbie.

The Charlie’s Angels actress was also named the winner of the best host award for The Drew Barrymore Show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Fashionable members of the public in Aberdeen.
Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas
3
Flights to Aberdeen have had to bee diverted to other airports. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Heavy fog lifts over Aberdeen after string of evening and early-morning cancellations
4
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor
5
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast
6
Take a look inside this incredible home complete with spa and the kitchen of dreams. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000
7
Robert Riddoch. Image: DC Thomson
Thief threatened to stab B&Q workers after refund scam rumbled
8
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating
4
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’