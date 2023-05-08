I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp says farewell to two contestants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp says farewell to two contestants

By Press Association
Stars are taking part in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV/PA)
Stars are taking part in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV/PA)

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo confessed to missing her former jungle campmate Stanley Johnson, the father of former prime minister Boris Johnson, after she exited the South African instalment of the ITV programme.

The Made In Chelsea star, 28, better known as “Toff”, was among the famous faces and former I’m A Celebrity contestants who returned to compete in the all-star edition of the reality series to battle it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

During Monday night’s episode, viewers saw Toff and Coronation Street star Andy Whyment sent home after losing out in a head-to-head battle with Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo.

Speaking after leaving the show, Toff said: “I got on really well with everyone, especially with the girls. I am going to say I really did miss Stanley Johnson. I never thought I would say that, but I really did.

“I think when you make a special friend like I did last time, you’re seeking it out. I love the company of older people, I think it’s a privilege to be around them.”

Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity in 2017, beating Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in the final, during a series which saw her and former Conservative MEP Stanley strike up a close friendship.

After braving the Australian jungle, the duo went on to star in a number of other reality shows together, including Celebrity Hunted and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Georgia Toffolo
Georgia Toffolo (ITV/PA)

Toff added: “And whether it was Carol Vorderman, I loved her because when the days were dragging on, we’d sit and talk about anything that would sort of satisfy our intellectual hunger, which was so nice.

“I got on really well with Paul Burrell. I mean, the stories about the royals are so up my street.

“I think I now know everything about the royal family, which is amazing. I wouldn’t say there was one person in particular this time, it felt like we were all sort of collaboratively getting on really well.”

Former royal butler Burrell was the runner-up in the 2004 series and previously said of his experience on the show: “I went into the jungle as Princess Diana’s former butler and I came out as Paul Burrell.”

Former king of the jungle Joe Swash, who was victorious during the 2008 instalment, became emotional in footage shown on Monday night’s episode as he recalled his time in the Australian and South African I’m A Celebrity shows.

The EastEnders star, 41, met his now wife, TV star Stacey Solomon, on the show after she won the 2010 series, during which he was presenting the show’s spin-off series.

Andy Whyment (ITV/PA)

He said: “Honestly, I genuinely feel like I’m the biggest winner ever from anyone who’s done this show. It gave me my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he added: “I find it hard to talk about the jungle without getting emotional … I wear my heart on my sleeve anyway. You’re going to have to bear with me.”

A homesick Swash, who now has three children with Solomon (daughters Rose and Belle, and son Rex), said in camp: “Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. Then the jungle came along … I met my wife on the jungle.”

He added: “I feel like I’ve won this already. I don’t know where I would be without it. I’d just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I’m Stacey Solomon’s husband.”

He also told the Bush Telegraph: “I feel very blessed, very lucky. It was my chance to come back and say thank you. You pulled me through some really dark times and gave me everything I ever wanted.”

The campmates learnt that Janice Dickinson had left the show after injuring herself, with actress Helen Flanagan reading a message from the American model and saying: “I think we’re all going to really miss Janice.”

Soap star Whyment, who was the runner-up in the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity, said of his favourite moment in this series: “I’d say going into main camp and meeting everyone for the first time because I came in as a late arrival, as I did in 2019.

“Sadly, a short time later Ant and Dec came in and dropped the bombshell that we had to do a trial and whoever lost went home so that kind of changed my mood… And doing the trials. That’s what you go in there for isn’t it?

“For me, there is no point in just going in there and sitting in camp. I arrived as a latecomer and did three trials and a Chest Challenge – I think that’s what it’s all about.

“You’ve got to go in there and throw yourself into it. That’s what I did and that’s what I did the first time, too.”

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa continues on ITV1, and viewers can catch up on the full series on ITVX.

