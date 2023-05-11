Paul Burrell: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa allowed me to show people who I am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Burrell: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa allowed me to show people who I am

By Press Association
Paul Burrell: I'm A Celebrity… South Africa allowed me to show people who I am (ITV/PA))
Paul Burrell: I'm A Celebrity… South Africa allowed me to show people who I am (ITV/PA))

Former royal butler Paul Burrell says returning to the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has allowed him to “show people who I am” as he exited the show one day before the final.

Burrell, who was eliminated with former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman on Thursday, said the experience had been “liberating”.

Only four contestants remain on the ITV reality spinoff show, which concludes on Friday.

Myleene Klass, Fatima Whitbread, Phil Tufnell and Jordan Banjo are among those still battling it out to be crowned the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Carol Vorderman
Carol Vorderman was also eliminated from the show on Thursday (ITV/PA)

However, in a twist at the end of Thursday’s episode, former contestants were brought back and tasked with choosing one of the four to also go home.

Their decision will be revealed at the start of Friday’s episode.

Burrell first competed in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, finishing in second place to comedian Joe Pasquale.

Speaking after his exit he said: “I wanted to do it again as I’m a very different person to the person I was in 2004.

“A lot of water has gone under the bridge. I was able to show people who I am.

“I’ve spent my life looking over my shoulder. Being followed, being watched. I thought, ‘this is an incredible showcase to let people know who I am now’.

“And so my hubby said, ‘You’ve got to do it’. I enjoyed it the first time around, I’m going to enjoy it again surely. I knew I was going to say yes.

“I didn’t realise how much more I would enjoy it. How liberating this would be for me.”

Burrell added that the entire experience in South Africa had been “full of laughter” and there had been “no tension” in camp.

He added that he had wanted to go out “on a high note” and had played a game of “innuendo bingo” with Vorderman – who he described as “a giggler” – as they exited the show.

Vorderman, who first competed on I’m A Celeb… in 2016, praised former Olympian Whitbread as “outstanding”, and said they had “bonded” in the jungle by providing “motherly figures”.

“I think that’s just my nature. Fatima and I did a lot for camp,” she said.

“Fatima more physically but I wasn’t far behind as she will tell you.

“We did a lot of the chores. Changing the toilet rolls, I did the cooking with Helen for nearly a week. We all watched each other’s backs.”

Vorderman said they had often woken early before other campmates and done exercises together, as well as a couple of nights sharing a bed.

“This camp was completely different and there were many more surprises in this series. But, wonderful,” she said.

“Slightly more intense I would say. But (there were) some great people in this camp and that’s what makes it really.”

The I’m A Celebrity… South Africa final airs on Friday night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with a full series catch-up available on ITVX

