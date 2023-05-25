Rebel Wilson and Eva Longoria among stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood actresses Rebel Wilson and Eva Longoria were among those returning to the star-studded amfAR gala in Cannes to raise money for Aids research.

The exclusive guestlist including model Heidi Klum, her husband Tom Kaulitz, British actors Ed Westwick and Kate Beckinsale, and model Ashley Graham began walking the blue carpet for one of the most anticipated nights of the festival on Thursday.

The 29th edition of the event run by the foundation will include performances from singers Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert, and a live auction during the dinner led by renowned auctioneer Simon de Pury – including a “collection of contemporary artworks and one-of-a-kind luxury items and experiences”.

Queen Latifah is hosting the amfAR gala (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Grammy award-winning singer Queen Latifah, who is hosting the fundraiser at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, arrived in a tailored white ensemble with Enchanted actor James Marsden, Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer and singer Julian Lennon also among the attendees.

Wilson, wearing a black Oscar De La Renta gown, told blue carpet host Chris Olsen: “The first time I came here I was a bit mesmerised about how beautiful and how spectacular amfAR is, the second time I kind of know what to expect.”

The Pitch Perfect actress, 43, who appeared at the event with her fiancee Ramona Agruma, said she was looking forward to having a “great time with my friends” and “raising money for a great cause”.

She added: “You have a great glamorous night with your friends and I love a charity auction, hopefully there is really good stuff to bid on.”

Eva Longoria also wore a black gown to the event (Doug Peters/PA)

Meanwhile, Desperate Housewives actress Longoria, 48, who was also sporting a black gown, said: “I get to see a lot of friends from all over the world because everybody’s gathered here.

“AmfAR Cannes in particular is one of the fun-est, best gathering of people and support for Aids research.

“It’s great that we can continue to raise funds, it is still an important issue. Nights like tonight are really important.”

The theme of this year’s fashion show is “Icons” and will include looks by famous designers and worn by top models, the charity said.

American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who said he had donated a dress to the auction, was wearing a black tuxedo embroidered with pearl dollar signs, while singer Robin Thicke, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also attended.