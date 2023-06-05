England cricketers to become first LGBT couple to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

England cricketers to become first LGBT couple to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

By Press Association
England women’s cricketers Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt will become the first LGBT couple to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (CBeebies/BBC/PA)
England women’s cricketers Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt will become the first LGBT couple to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (CBeebies/BBC/PA)

England women’s cricketers Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt will become the first LGBT couple to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The sport stars will read two stories during Pride month, one being Emily Coxhead’s uplifting story Find Your Happy, which follows a sloth who teaches young readers what to do if they are feeling difficult emotions and the joy of being happy.

They will appear on the children’s show from Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, which will host the opening match of both the Women’s Ashes and the third year of The Hundred later this year.

Cricketers Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Abtaha Maqsood will also read for the children’s educational show in the coming weeks (CBeebies/BBC/PA)

Ahead of their episode airing on Friday June 9, Nat said she hopes she has put her “expressive face to good use” in the special programme.

“It’s really important to know that it is OK to feel different things or not fit in and to know that you will find your comfort zone”, she said.

“Becoming a CBeebies Bedtime Story reader is such an elite list to be joining and it’s such a special thing for us to be doing in Pride Month.”

Katherine said: “We had a lot of fun. We’re delighted to have been a part of it, especially as a couple and representing the cricket family.

“It’s really nice to be able to do something so different and hopefully our nieces and nephews will enjoy watching us read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.”

Scottish cricketer Abtaha Maqsood, who was the first woman to wear a Hijab while taking part in The Hundred, will also read a story from Trent Bridge which will air on July 14.

Scottish cricketer Abtaha Maqsood will also read a story from Trent Bridge (CBeebies/BBC/PA)

She will read two stories for the show, including Not Now, Noor! by Farhana Islam and Nabila Adani to mark South Asian heritage month.

It follows the story of Noor, who is curious to find out why the women in her family wear headscarves.

Maqsood said: “I absolutely loved reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story, it’s like nothing I’ve ever done before and I’m really excited to see it come to life.

“Both the stories I read are a great reminder that you can be whoever you want to be, no matter who you are, what religion you follow or what you choose to wear.”

Sports stars who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories include former rugby league player Rob Burrow, England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, ex-track and field athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, boxer Anthony Joshua and England footballer Leah Williamson.

Other famous faces to have appeared on the daily slot include Rose Ayling Ellis, Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles and Kate Winslet.

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]