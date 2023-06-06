Dame Helen Mirren to be recipient of 37th American Cinematheque Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Helen Mirren to be recipient of 37th American Cinematheque Award

By Press Association
Dame Helen Mirren is to be the recipient of 37th American Cinematheque Award (Victoria Jones/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren is to be the recipient of 37th American Cinematheque Award (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren will be the 37th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, it has been announced.

The Oscar-winning actress is the third British person to be bestowed with the award, following Sean Connery in 1992 and Sir Ridley Scott in 2016.

Dame Helen will receive the award on November 4 at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Los Angeles, during the nonprofit organisation’s annual gala tribute.

“Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting, and is an unparalleled icon among actors,” said Rick Nicita, the American Cinematheque board chair.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Dame Helen Mirren (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

“She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal.

“She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are.

“Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance.

“The American Cinematheque is proud and honoured to present Helen Mirren with the 37th American Cinematheque Award.”

Dame Helen will join a host of Hollywood stars who have won the award including Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Samuel L Jackson.

Last year’s American Cinematheque Award was presented to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Dame Helen’s career spans more than five decades and she has won numerous awards including an Oscar, Tony and Olivier as well as the Bafta Fellowship.

This year she is due to star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Barbie movie.

At the ceremony in November, Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine will also be honoured with the 2023 Power of Cinema Award presented by Hill Valley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]