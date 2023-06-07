Idris Elba: At school in London everyone wanted to fight me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Idris Elba: At school in London everyone wanted to fight me

By Press Association
Idris Elba says everyone wanted to fight him at school (PA)
Idris Elba says everyone wanted to fight him at school (PA)

Luther star Idris Elba has said that “everyone wanted to fight” him when he was growing up in London.

As a child Elba moved from Hackney to Canning Town and joined Trinity Boys School, where he discovered his love for drama, but also found that the students wanted to fight with him.

Speaking to Peter Crouch and Chris Stark on That Peter Crouch Podcast, he said: “I got to school. I was a big lad. It’s a boy’s school.

World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun – London
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba arriving at the World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun (PA)

“Everyone wanted to fight me, or race me or wanted me on their side.

“I played a lot of football, I loved it.”

At school, Elba found that he was not very academically minded, but began to realise that he had a talent for acting.

“Drama was the sort of classroom that I didn’t have to fight or challenge everyone, I just loved drama”, he said.

It was a drama school teacher who pushed the actor into considering a career in the arts.

Elba explained: “I was 12, by the time I was 15 she was like, ‘I really think you should take this into a career’ and at that junction I liked school but I was not an academic.

“I think I passed with maybe an A in drama, a B in Biology and a D in maths, you know, I wasn’t like academic but ultimately she was like, ‘if you really want to take the acting seriously I can help you’ and she did.”

He went on: “I played basketball, football, cricket, hockey, rugby, judo and I was alright at all of it but drama was a bit of a left field for me.”

Elba’s acting career spans almost three decades, with credits in Luther, The Wire, Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Avengers: Infinity War, Beasts Of No Nation and Molly’s Game.

His newest acting role is in Apple TV + series Hijack which follows Elba’s character Sam Nelson who finds himself on a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London that has been hijacked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]