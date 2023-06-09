Jack Whitehall says his ‘nepo-dad’ has yet to offer him parenting advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Whitehall says his ‘nepo-dad’ has yet to offer him parenting advice

By Press Association
Jack Whitehall says his 'nepo-dad' has yet to offer him parenting advice (PA)
Jack Whitehall says his ‘nepo-dad’ has yet to offer him parenting advice (PA)

Jack Whitehall has said his father Michael Whitehall is a “nepo-dad”, but has yet to offer him any advice on parenting.

The comedian and actor, 34, said his father, 83, has “cut him loose” since they starred together in their hit Netflix comedy show and now appears on shows with his wife instead.

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father sees the duo travel around the world together.

Ron’s Gone Wrong world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
(left to right) Michael Whitehall, Jack Whitehall and Hilary Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking to The Times, Whitehall said: “It’s so annoying. I’ve got a nepo-dad.

“He very much took his opportunity and is thriving now. He’s cut me loose.”

“He’s off doing his podcast and appearing on shows with my mum, and they’re talking about going on tour themselves. Insane.”

A “nepo baby” has become a popular phrase to describe the children of celebrities who have succeeded in similar industries to their parents.

It comes after Whitehall announced on social media that he and girlfriend Roxy Horner are expecting their first child together.

Asked if his father had given him any advice, he told The Times: “No, he’s probably waiting to get offered some podcast or Netflix series, so he’s keeping his powder dry until someone writes him a cheque.”

Whitehall previously said he did not want to “turn into” his father when his child was born.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said he may have to retire the Travels With My Father brand, but suggested his child could one day replace his father as an alternative “sidekick”.

Whitehall and Horner announced news of their child in May with Whitehall posting a photo of them together on Twitter with a scan of the baby and a caption that read: “Should probably finally learn to drive now.”

In his interview with The Times, he joked: “I thought I was going to be like Al Pacino and have a kid at 83.”

