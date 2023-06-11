Naked Attraction is not being cancelled after ad-market downturn, Channel 4 says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Naked Attraction is not being cancelled after ad-market downturn, Channel 4 says

By Press Association
Channel 4 is changing its schedule (John Walton/PA)
Channel 4 has said that Naked Attraction has not been “decommissioned” amid the broadcaster having to take action on some programmes after a “downturn in the ad-market”.

The dating show, hosted by Anna Richardson, sees a contestant chose from six naked hopefuls as their bodies are revealed in stages from the feet up.

The series has been followed by factual programme Naked Education which the broadcaster describes as aiming to “normalise all body types, champion our differences and break down stereotypes”.

Women in Film and TV Awards 2019 – London
Anna Richardson hosts Naked Attraction (Ian West/PA)

The news follows a report by the Mail On Sunday that several shows are being cut from Channel 4’s schedule.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: “Naked Attraction has not been decommissioned and a new series will return to Channel 4 next year.”

He added: “Scared Of The Dark enjoyed a celebrated first season with excellent linear and streaming performance.”

Former England footballer Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne was crowned the winner of the first series of the show in April after spending 180 hours in complete darkness and completing challenges.

The PA news agency understands that medical documentary series Rescue: Extreme Medics and SAS: Who Dares Wins have not been recommissioned due to viewing figures.

However, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which has seen The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) stars Ferne McCann and Joey Essex sign up, is set to continue.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock declared he earned £45,000 for taking part in the Channel 4 show.

The broadcaster is to reduce the number of episodes of its comedy chat show The Last Leg by two instalments due to budgetary pressures.

Adam Hills, who hosts the series alongside comedians Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, wrote on Twitter: “I mean, if ever there’s a show that can cope with losing a few bits, it’s ours.”

Australian Hills, who was born without a right foot, and Brooker, who had his right leg amputated when he was a baby, started the show to cover the 2012 Summer Paralympics, and due to its popularity and ratings success it has become a permanent fixture.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
Josh Widdicombe, Adam Hills and Alex Brooker star in The Last Leg (Ian West/PA)

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: “Channel 4 is in robust health – however like all commercial broadcasters we’re taking some precautionary measures – such as rephrasing some content and production – in response to a downturn in the ad-market.

“The vast majority of our shows have not been affected.”

PA understands that Four Weddings, which had not been officially announced by Channel 4, will not be aired by the broadcaster after reports it had been revived.

The series used to air on Sky Living and involve brides and grooms rating each other’s wedding.

