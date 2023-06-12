Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder to team up for new BBC travel show exploring Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder to team up for new BBC travel show exploring Italy

By Press Association
Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder are set to star in a new BBC travel show which will see them explore the art and culture Italy has to offer (PA)
Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder are set to star in a new BBC travel show which will see them explore the art and culture Italy has to offer (PA)

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder are set to star in a new BBC travel show which will see them explore the art and culture Italy has to offer.

The three-part BBC Two series will see the TV personalities follow in the footsteps of the romantic poet Lord Byron and English aristocrats who took on the Grand Tour, a classic trip through Europe popular in the 18th and 19th centuries.

With a working title of Rob And Rylan’s Grand Tour, the series will see them visit artistic treasures in Venice, Florence and Rome.

Starting their journey in Venice, the pair will explore artistic masterpieces of the city from Tintoretto to Canaletto as well as discovering how gay men in the 18th century found freedom at the city’s famous Carnival.

Clark and Rinder will also try to learn Venetian painting techniques and glass blowing.

In Florence, they will delve into the Renaissance artistic period including classic pieces like Botticelli’s Venus.

Their last stop will be in Rome, where they will explore the classical ruins, recreate Baroque masterpieces and channel their inner operatic divas at a rooftop performance.

They will also be marking the 200th anniversary of Byron’s death by referring to the poet’s poems and letters about his Grand Tour alongside the diaries of others who made the trip.

Along the journey, the duo will be learning what it was to be be a Grand Tourist, trying flamboyant Italian looks, fencing, dancing and romancing.

Clark said: “When I found out that Rob and I actually get to go travelling around Italy for the Grand Tour, I couldn’t have packed my suitcase quicker.

“We’re not going to be your typical Brits abroad though as we properly immerse ourselves in all of Italy’s cultural offerings.

“Rob will be teaching me all about Italian history and art as we follow in the footsteps of the cultural greats, while I show Rob how to dance on bars.

“This series is going to be eye-opening, interesting and I bet we’ll have a laugh or two along the way.”

Rylan Clark comments
Rylan Clark (PA)

The TV presenter, 34, previously co-hosted Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two but stepped down from the role earlier this year.

He was also among one of the BBC’s commentators for the recent Eurovision Song Contest and hosts a Saturday Radio 2 show.

TV personality and criminal barrister Rinder said he cannot wait to “get stuck in” to seeing some of the “finest things” Italy has to offer.

“The Grand Tour is iconic, especially as we’ll be following in the footsteps of some of history’s biggest cultural contributors”, he added.

“While Rylan and I almost certainly have different intentions for our trip, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather do this journey with.”

Rinder rose to fame as the formidable Judge Rinder on his eponymous ITV reality courtroom show, and later went on to host Channel 4 series The Rob Rinder Verdict.

Alistair Pegg, commissioning editor for arts at the BBC, said: “I can’t think of two funnier, warmer, more entertaining travelling companions for a trip through the glories of the Grand Tour than Rob and Rylan.

“Viewers are going to get a totally new perspective on some of the wonders of Italian art and culture in their hands, and I’m looking forward to the journey with them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]