Guz Khan and Gaz Coombes to read CBeebies Bedtime Stories for Father’s Day

Comedian Guz Khan and musician Gaz Coombes will star in new episodes of CBeebies Bedtime Stories over the Father’s Day weekend.

Khan will read My Dad’s Beard by Zanib Mian on Saturday, June 17, with Coombes reading Meesha Makes Friends by Tom Percival on Sunday, June 18.

Khan said: “It was fantastic entering the twinkly world of CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

“It’s not every day that you get asked to put a tiny cat in your beard!

“I read to my kids every night and can’t wait to see their faces when they watch me read a CBeebies Bedtime Story on TV. Life goal!”

On Father’s Day, Coombes will read a story of a young girl who finds it difficult to connect with other children before she discovers a special talent that helps her to navigate challenging social situations.

Coombes said: “I’ve always wanted to do this. My kids, Raya and Tiger, are super impressed I’m on CBeebies Bedtime Stories for Father’s Day!

“I loved reading Meesha Makes Friends. As a father of an autistic daughter this story resonates with us as a family, how hard it can be to make friends but to never give up.

“I see a lot of both my girls in Meesha, their bravery to just give it a go even if it feels a bit scary. Always have faith there’s a friend around the corner.”

Other famous faces to have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories include Chris Evans, Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles and Kate Winslet.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is shown weekdays at 6.50pm every evening as part of the CBeebies Bedtime Hour.