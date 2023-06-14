Guz Khan and Gaz Coombes to read CBeebies Bedtime Stories for Father’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Guz Khan and Gaz Coombes to read CBeebies Bedtime Stories for Father’s Day

By Press Association
Comedian Guz Khan will appear on CBeebies (CBeebies/BBC/PA)
Comedian Guz Khan will appear on CBeebies (CBeebies/BBC/PA)

Comedian Guz Khan and musician Gaz Coombes will star in new episodes of CBeebies Bedtime Stories over the Father’s Day weekend.

Khan will read My Dad’s Beard by Zanib Mian on Saturday, June 17, with Coombes reading Meesha Makes Friends by Tom Percival on Sunday, June 18.

Khan said: “It was fantastic entering the twinkly world of CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

“It’s not every day that you get asked to put a tiny cat in your beard!

Musician Gaz Coombes (CBeebies/BBC/PA)

“I read to my kids every night and can’t wait to see their faces when they watch me read a CBeebies Bedtime Story on TV. Life goal!”

On Father’s Day, Coombes will read a story of a young girl who finds it difficult to connect with other children before she discovers a special talent that helps her to navigate challenging social situations.

Coombes said: “I’ve always wanted to do this. My kids, Raya and Tiger, are super impressed I’m on CBeebies Bedtime Stories for Father’s Day!

“I loved reading Meesha Makes Friends. As a father of an autistic daughter this story resonates with us as a family, how hard it can be to make friends but to never give up.

“I see a lot of both my girls in Meesha, their bravery to just give it a go even if it feels a bit scary. Always have faith there’s a friend around the corner.”

Other famous faces to have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories include Chris Evans, Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles and Kate Winslet.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is shown weekdays at 6.50pm every evening as part of the CBeebies Bedtime Hour.

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
