TV and music stars among new contestants announced for Celebrity MasterChef 2023

By Press Association
John Torode and Gregg Wallace present Celebrity MasterChef (BBC/Shine TV/PA)
John Torode and Gregg Wallace present Celebrity MasterChef (BBC/Shine TV/PA)

Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, Black Eyed Peas rapper apl.de.Ap, TV star Dani Dyer and The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley are among a new batch of celebrities in the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef, it has been announced.

Co-presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace will put 20 stars of the screen and stage through six weeks of challenges to be crowned champion of the BBC One cooking competition, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner Lisa Snowdon.

The celebrities include The Wanted singer Max George, Robin Hood actor Michael Praed, Gogglebox star Mica Ven, former Love Island contestant Luca Bish and Rudimental bandmate Locksmith.

Dianne Buswell
Dianne Buswell is one of the contestants competing in Celebrity MasterChef 2023 (BBC/PA)

TV and radio personality Richie Anderson, British entertainer Dave Benson Phillips, broadcaster Terry Christian, and comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Shazia Mirza will also appear on the show.

Completing the line-up are pop star Jamelia and opera singer Wynne Evans, soap actress Amy Walsh, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, radio broadcaster Remi Burgz and former glamour model Sam Fox.

The first episode of each heat will see five celebrities take on the returning Under The Cloche challenge, before creating a two-course dinner party menu of their design.

The Wanted singer Max George
The Wanted singer Max George will compete in the show (BBC/PA)

Returning challenges also include Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish, while a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge awaits the 2023 contestants.

The top eight celebrities will face the semi and final week stages, which is set to include Chef’s Table and a new challenge titled Hunter Gather Cook.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more.”

Dani Dyer
TV star Dani Dyer is among those competing in Celebrity MasterChef 2023 (BBC/PA)

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

Celebrity MasterChef, produced by Shine TV, will return to BBC One this summer.

