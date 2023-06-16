Public vote for their Love Island favourites, leaving six contestants vulnerable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Public vote for their Love Island favourites, leaving six contestants vulnerable

By Press Association
The new batch of Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
The new batch of Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)

Six islanders will be left vulnerable in the latest episode of Love Island as they learn that the public has been voting for their three favourite boys and three favourite girls.

One by one, the islanders will be told who is saved, after they are called to the fire pit.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jess Harding will return from her date with bombshell footballer Scott Van-Der-Sluis to talk to Sammy Root, before Mitchel Taylor pulls her for a chat.

Jess jokes to Sammy, who she is coupled up with, that she had heard he was talking to Leah Taylor all night, and Sammy laughs: “Not all night, stop it.”

Discussing how her date with Scott went, Jess will tell Sammy: “I’ve been open and honest with you. I still am open, it’s made me realise a little bit…”

Sammy interjects: “That you fancy me more than you thought..?”

Jess says: “Yeah. That’s how I feel genuinely…”

Sammy admits that he chatted to Leah for quite a while that evening, but was left thinking about Jess.

He says: “She’s got decent chat, she’s a very pretty girl, but I did keep thinking about you.”

Later on in the episode, Mitchel will pull Jess for a chat to get something off of his chest.

He says: “I am available… I kind of want to get to know you a bit more.”

He adds: “The She’s A Keeper thing (football-themed challenge)… watching you, when you fell on your a*** I went, ‘I fancy this girl.’ I swear to god. Now you know I fancy you a bit.”

Confessing to Medhi Edno, Tyrique Hyde and Sammy that he had pulled Jess for a chat, Sammy tells Mitchel that he is “sly” for not telling him about it first.

Sammy says: “I’ll be real yeah, I thought it was a bit sly. Mentioning it in front of all the boys instead of just pulling me and just saying, ‘Sammy, I’m feeling Jess.’

He adds: “I haven’t got a problem with you chatting with her, I just thought it was just a little bit sly.”

Following his date with Jess, Scott will speak to the other girls in the villa to see whether they are closed off in their couples.

Chatting besides the fire pit, Catherine Agbaje will tell Scott she was “interested” by his arrival.

“I was interested… I was intrigued. I was like, ‘Hmmm, what does he have to bring?’” she says.

Smiling, Scott asks: “Am I bringing anything yet?” and Catherine replies: “Yeah…”

Later, Scott will speak to Molly Marsh and ask her about Zachariah Noble, who she is coupled up with.

Molly says: “I found a connection with Zach and seeing where that goes, but obviously not closing myself off, staying open.”

Scott replies: “It doesn’t seem like anyone’s closed off.”

Molly says: “No and I don’t think anyone should be yet.”

Love Island airs on Friday at ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved