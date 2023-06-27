Idris Elba says filming for new series Hijack felt ‘like flying to Mars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Idris Elba says filming for new series Hijack felt ‘like flying to Mars’

By Press Association
Idris Elba appears in new Apple TV+ series Hijack (Victoria Jones/PA)
Idris Elba appears in new Apple TV+ series Hijack (Victoria Jones/PA)

Idris Elba has said that he felt like he was “flying to Mars”, when he filmed for the new Apple TV+ series Hijack, as he had to act on an aeroplane for around six months.

The seven-episode series follows Elba’s character, Sam Nelson, who is on a plane from Dubai to London that has been hijacked.

Director Jim Field Smith said that the aircraft was a millimetre by millimetre replica of an airliner, which meant that the cast felt like they were “boarding a long haul flight every single day for 120 days”.

Elba, 50, described what it was like to film in such a compact space, in the middle of summer, and said: “It all sort of led into the claustrophobia of it.

“The crew, the actors, everyone was sort of tight, and it was almost like watching a documentary being made, or being in the documentary.”

He added: “As an actor, it felt like I was flying to Mars – ‘Am I still on this flight? It’s like six months later. I’m still on this flight’ – or like three seasons of a show.”

In the show, Elba’s character, Nelson, is a corporate negotiator who tries to use his professional skills to save the passengers on the plane.

Elba said that the role involved a lot of crawling and sneaking around and said that this was difficult to pull off given that he’s over 6ft tall.

He said: “Sam does a lot of sneaking around the plane. You know, me sneaking on a plane is like: ‘Bro, what are you doing? We can see you.’

World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun – London
Elba plays Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator, in new show Hijack (Ian West/PA)

“It meant that I either had to get lower, or we had to figure out another way and that added to the sort of drama and the reality of this thing.

“The fight sequences were certainly hard to shoot. They were choreographed within the space.

“If we hurt ourselves, we just took a breather, and carried on.”

Filming for the series also took place outside the aircraft, where Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi’s characters, DI Daniel O’Farrel and Zahra Gahfoor, were working out the intricacies of what was taking place on flight KA29.

Panjabi said that they were also restricted in terms of space and said: “We were packed like sardines, too. But we did have a good laugh on the show. It was intense.”

The first two episodes of Hijack launch on Apple TV+ on Wednesday June 28 and will be followed by one new episode every Wednesday until August 2.

More from Press and Journal

Police remain at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Williams/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13072249ad) Rhys Williams of Blackpool crosses the ball; Bet365 Stadium, Stoke, Staffordshire, England; EFL Championship football, Stoke City versus Blackpool. Stoke City v Blackpool, EFL Sky Bet Championship, Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, UK - 06 Aug 2022
Aberdeen leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042838 Story by Ellie Milne Ashgrove Court, Aberdeen Scottish Fire and Rescue Service training at Ashgrove Court, Aberdeen Pictured is the training session Tuesday 9th May 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fire crews called to blaze at Highland farm
Jack Whitehall will be coming to Aberdeen in October. Image: Andrew Cooper.
Jack Whitehall brings his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen as extra dates announced
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. NZTC Picture shows; NZTC chairman Peter Mather. -. Supplied by NZTC Date; Unknown
Ex-BP boss appointed chairman at Net Zero Technology Centre
Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
Local communities can get involved with rewilding, for the benefit of everyone (Image: Arthur Palmer/Shutterstock)
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,000 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street