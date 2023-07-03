Love Island contestant Abi Moores reveals royal connection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island contestant Abi Moores reveals royal connection

By Press Association
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Love Islander Abi Moores will reveal her connection to royalty as the male contestants continue to get to know the new batch of female bombshells.

In Monday’s episode of the ITV2 series, Abi will tell islander Mitchel Taylor that she used to spot members of the royal family when she lived in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is based.

Talking about her childhood, she says: “I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger, I didn’t know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there… I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too.”

She adds: “When Americans would be like ‘oh my God, do you know the Queen?’, I’d be like, ‘yeah’.”

Mitchel responds: “We’re both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield…and you’re just like having a good time with the Queen. It’s insane.”

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is where all officers in the British Army are trained and the college’s alumni includes the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales – among other notable figures.

Islander Abi is a new addition to the villa, having entered with a cohort of girls, shortly after islanders Jess Harding, Ella Thomas, Kady McDermott, Leah Taylor, Catherine Agbaje and Whitney Adebayo were taken to Casa Amor to meet a new group of boys.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, Tyrique Hyde and Catherine will announce the day’s challenge, Raunchy Race, which involves the islanders getting up close and personal with one another.

The text will read: “Islanders, buckle up, it’s about to get racy as the villa and Casa Amor go head to head in today’s challenge, Raunchy Race. The villa that gets the most points will win a party tonight. #MayTheBestVillaWin.”

Later that night, Tyrique, who is a semi-professional footballer, will talk to Amber Wise about their love for the game and her personal connection to it.

Amber says: “My dad played for Chelsea” before Tyrique asks: “Really? Who is he?” and Amber replies: “Dennis Wise.”

Tyrique will respond: “Your dad’s Dennis Wise? Is he actually? That’s sick… I can see the resemblance.

“He’s not bad looking though, he’s a good looking geezer! You’re pretty as well.”

Tyrique is currently with fellow islander Ella, in a couple which he previously described as “closed off”.

The morning after, islander Elom Ahlijah-Wilson will prepare breakfast for Catherine, who says: “This goes a long way.

“It shows you actually think about me, you’ve definitely got my head scrambled.”

Catherine is currently coupled up with Scott Van-Der-Sluis, who came into the villa as a bombshell.

Casa Amor islander Elom is quick to offer his professional services to Catherine and says: “Listen, just take your time. As I said just do you, focus on yourself as well. When you’re ready just call me over to give you your massage as well.”

Love Island airs tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

